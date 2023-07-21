Chrissy Teigen Embraces ‘Barbie’ Mania in Pink Skirt Set at Loved01 by John Legend Pop-up Launch in Los Angeles

Chrissy Teigen made a Barbiecore-themed arrival to the Loved01 by John Legend pop-up launch in Los Angeles on Thursday, opting for a soft pink look. The pop-up store, located at Westfield Century City Mall, will be open through Aug. 6.

Teigen wore a strapless pink top and coordinating maxi skirt, which featured a silk-like finish. For a textured touch, the star paired her luxury ensemble with feather-embellished heels.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Getty Images for LOVED01

In creating her outfits, Teigen usually collaborates with stylist Alana Van Deraa, who also dressed Teigen for the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April and the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

Teigen attended the event in support of her husband’s skin care brand, Loved01, which he debuted in February. To the launch, Legend kept things monochromatic in a comfy sweater vest and wide-legged trousers.

“I was always interested in launching my own skin care brand, but I didn’t want to do it just because I’m famous,” Legend exclusively told BeautyInc in January. “I might be able to sell a bunch of skin care products, but I wanted it to have a reason to exist.”

Teigen has been married to Legend since 2013. The couple, who share four children, recently welcomed their fourth child Wren in January.

Recently, Teigen has frequented many high-profile events showcasing her standout style. While being honored alongside Padma Lakshmi at the Planned Parenthood New York Spring Benefit Gala in March, the star wore a yellow off-the-shoulder frock by Monique Lhuillier. This year, she also appeared on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in a pink draped Vivienne Westwood minidress.