Chrissy Teigen Embraces Sheer Trend in Georges Hobeika Dress at 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Chrissy Teigen attended the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on Saturday evening. Other well-known guests included Sophia Bush, Julia Fox and reality star Lisa Vanderpump.

Teigen wore a sheer draped lilac gown by Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika. The dress, which features a crystal-embellished corset, originally debuted on the runway during Hobeika’s spring 2022 presentation at Paris Couture Week.

The supermodel accessorized with diamond rings and earrings. She added on strappy silver sandals and a mirrored clutch, which also featured crystal embellishments.

Chrissy Teigen attends the 2023 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 29 in Washington, DC. Getty Images

Teigen’s brunette lob was styled in beachy waves. Her makeup consisted of pink blush and a matching glossy lip.

Teigen’s Grammy-winning husband, singer John Legend, was by her side at the event. On the carpet, Legend acted as Teigen’s stylist, helping her adjust her gown before posing for photos. Teigen and Legend, who have been married since 2013, have three children together: Luna, Miles and Esti.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington, DC on April 29. The Washington Post via Getty Images

Teigen recently announced that she’ll be starring in Netflix’s adult animated comedy “Mulligan.” Out May 12, the series follows a group of humans who are left to rebuild Earth after a catastrophic Alien attack. “Mulligan” also features Dana Carvey, Tina Fey and Daniel Radcliffe.

“Mulligan” isn’t Teigen’s only new television project in the works. She’ll also be executive producing “The Way Down,” a miniseries about the life of cult leader Gwen Shamblin. Teigen also produced the HBO docuseries on which it is based. “The Way Down,” which is set to star Sarah Paulson, is currently in development.

The annual White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner raises money for the WHCA, which is comprised of journalists who cover the President of the United States. The event also helps the WHCA sponsor scholarships for up and coming reporters, as well as fund professional awards for journalistic excellence, which are announced at the annual dinner.