Chrissy Teigen Shines in Bright Yellow Dress at Planned Parenthood Spring Gala 2023

Chrissy Teigen appeared on the red carpet for the 2023 Planned Parenthood New York Spring Benefit Gala on Monday, in a vibrant yellow dress by Monique Lhuillier.

The dress had an off-the-shoulder neckline, forming a wide V, with voluminous sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Teigen coordinated the dress with strappy black open-toe heels.

Chrissy Teigen attends Planned Parenthood’s New York Spring Benefit Gala. Getty Images

Teigen’s attendance at this year’s New York Spring Benefit Gala came just one day after she joined her husband, musician John Legend, for this year’s Oscars celebration. The couple attended Vanity Fair’s Oscar party on Sunday.

Chrissy Teigen at Planned Parenthood’s gala. Getty Images

For the event, Legend wore a Gucci black velvet tuxedo, white evening shirt, black bowtie and black patent leather loafers with Gucci’s interlocking G logo on the tongue. Teigen wore a lime green dress with a thigh-high slit and gemstone embellished detail with feather trim sleeves from Zuhair Murad.

Teigen coordinated her look with green cage peep-toe ankle-strap heeled sandals from Lesilla. She accessorized with a Judith Leiber clutch and Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Teigen regularly works with stylist Alana Van Deraa to select her fashion choices for public appearances. Van Deraa has dressed Teigen in brands such as Lee Savage, Zimmermann and Rachel Gilbert.

In addition to her public appearances and honors from nonprofit organizations, Teigen has kept busy with her television projects. Season 3 of her show Chrissy’s Court premiered on Roku in October. The show is an arbitration-based court comedy starring Teigen as the title character and her mother, Vilailuck “Pepper Thai” Teigen, as the bailiff.

The Planned Parenthood New York Spring Benefit Gala is an annual event that helps raise funds for the organization and raise awareness for sexual health. This year’s event honored Padma Lakshmi and Chrissy Teigen.