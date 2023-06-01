Christian Louboutin Talks Flamenco Dancing With Rossy de Palma at Star-studded Flamencaba Collection Launch in Los Angeles

Christian Louboutin and actress Rossy de Palma hosted a party on Wednesday at Carondelet House in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of their Flamencaba collection. The Flamenco-inspired line, which includes an embroidered tote and four new pairs of Louboutin shoes, is now available to shop at Christian Louboutin stores and online.

Paying homage to the theme of the collection (and De Palma’s heritage), the event featured live Flamenco dancers and guitarists, as well as a selection of Spanish cuisine. The celebration comes after the longtime friends recently starred together in the collection’s whimsical campaign video where Louboutin and De Palma are seen clapping hands, snapping fingers and stomping in their heels to the sounds of a Spanish guitar.

Alongside his uproarious muse, there was no shortage of high notes behind the scenes.

“Flamencaba was the first time I was involving another person,” Louboutin told WWD. “It was quite the ping pong, but so fun. The idea was not to do something particularly serious with Rossy, but rather to have fun.”

Nods to Falmenco culture are seen in embroidery, tassels and rose embellishments. But Louboutin said the special details are beyond what you can wear.

“What’s so important to me in this collection is the relationship to dance, and more specifically Flamenco,” Louboutin explained. “But it’s more about the spirit of Flamenco, which is a very large topic. I always had a true fascination for all cultures and I really pay a lot of attention to make sure they are under the spotlight have can have a voice. We need to look beyond ourselves and our own communities.”

The brand will donate a percentage of proceeds from the Flamencaba collection to Centro Coreografico Maria Pages, which seeks to highlight Spanish cultural heritage through the art of dance.

Ahead, some of the standout looks from Louboutin and De Palma’s Flamencaba bash.

Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma

Rossy De Palma and Christian Louboutin host a celebration for their Flamencaba Collection on May 31, 2023 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Louboutin opted for a muted blue blazer, burgundy pleated trousers and a pair of Louboutin loafers with floral embellishments. His friend and collaborator, De Palma, wore a high-neck black dress with feathered trim and Louboutin open-toe platforms.

Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish and Dascha Polanco

Avril Lavigne, Tiffany Haddish and Dascha Polanco attend Christian Louboutin and Rossy de Palma’s celebration for their Flamencaba Collection on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Avril Lavigne, who donned a black mesh top and patchwork cargo pants, posed with comedienne Tiffany Haddish and actress Dascha Polanco. Naturally, Lavigne added on white point-toe Louboutins.

Haddish sported a similar pair in black, which she wore with a ruched red midi dress. Meanwhile, Polanco picked out a pink cropped jacket, floral top and white shorts, accessorizing with scarlet open-toe Louboutin heels.

Zoey Deutch

Zoey Deutch attends Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma’s celebration for their Flamencaba Collection on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Zoey Deutch flaunted a floral one-shoulder dress by Magda Burtrym. She also added on platform sandals and a black leather purse, both by Louboutin.

Dita Von Teese attends Christian Louboutin and Rossy De Palma’s celebration for their Flamencaba Collection on May 31 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Christian Loubo

Dita Von Teese embraced monochromatic dressing in a black midi dress and wide-brim hat. The burlesque star accessorized with high-heel Louboutin sandals, a black clutch and a pink rose, which she tucked behind her ear.