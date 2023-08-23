Christian Siriano Gives Dogs and Their Owners a Campy Makeover in Matching ‘Houndstoothless’ Trenchcoats for New Greenies Collaboration

Christian Siriano is showing some love to fellow pet lovers. The designer, who himself has three dogs, has collaborated with pet treats brand Greenies on a pet/parent duo design.

All of Siriano’s dogs enjoy Greenies treats, so it was an easy collaboration for him. Siriano likes to stress the importance of dog health, especially when it comes to oral care. Eighty percent of dogs show signs of oral health issues by the age of three, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

“I have chihuahuas, who are known for having oral health issues,” Siriano said. “I’ve always had issues doing my best to maintain my dogs health, and I’m so glad Greenies is creating products to help prevent dogs from having bad teeth. Fashion is a great and fun way to help bring awareness to these types of issues. The end result is a really cute trenchcoat combination for a dog owner and their dog.”

Siriano’s final design for Greenies is described as a “houndstoothless” print because they took a houndstooth pattern and blocked out part of the houndstooth. Siriano described the print as “fun, kitschy and quirky.”

For those who want to get their hands on the camp trenchcoat, they are available via sweepstakes, so the looks are given away. Siriano and Greenies decided to take this approach to the collection so it was accessible to everyone.

Although Siriano has had dogs his entire life, this is his first time venturing into the pet clothing space. He opted for a trenchcoat as his first piece because he wanted to do something genderless.

“I’ve always included beautiful jackets and classic trenchcoats in my collections,” Siriano said. “My past outerwear was where I drew my inspiration from for this collection. The dog trench is also adjustable to dogs of all sizes, which is great for owners of all breeds of all sizes. It might not be able to fit something as big as a great dane, but it’s suitable for dogs of many sizes.”

After this collaboration with Greenies, Siriano did express interest in potentially adding dog clothes to his line, but there are no confirmed plans yet.

The designer, who is known for dressing many stars on the red carpet — from Joey King to Billy Porter — has had a break from red carpet dressing since the SAG-AFTRA strike. As he’s waiting and rooting for his acting clients to reach a fair contract, he’s been focusing on other avenues of his business, like collaborations and retail.

Right now, the “Project Runway” host is in preparation mode for his 15th anniversary fashion show during New York Fashion Week in September.

Fans of the designer can enter to win the dog owner/dog trench coat combination of Greenies website, Greenies.com.