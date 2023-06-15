Christian Siriano Reveals His Top Five Celebrity Fashion Moments on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Andy Cohen

Christian Siriano has dressed a plethora of A-listers over the years, but he doesn’t have any trouble picking favorites. On Wednesday, the designer and “Project Runway” mentor stopped by Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” speaking to host Andy Cohen about the best looks he’s designed for stars such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya and Billy Porter.

Below, a look at Siriano’s celebrity-style countdown.

Zendaya

Zendaya in 2016. FilmMagic

Siriano created a hot pink pantsuit for the “Euphoria” star, who attended a Humane Society benefit in 2016. “It was one of the first times she wore a really cool suit, something that was like masculine/feminine,” Siriano said.

Ever since, Zendaya has favored menswear-inspired ensembles, sporting suits by Valentino, Fear of God and Sportmax, to name a few.

Janelle Monáe

Janelle Monáe in 2019. Getty Images

Monáe turned heads at the camp-themed Met Gala when she wore a Siriano gown complete with a motorized blinking eye. The color block trompe-l’oeil piece was inspired by Pablo Picasso’s portraits.

“Particularly, I wanted to highlight Picasso’s African Period in the early 1900s,” Monáe told Vanity Fair back in 2019.

Leslie Jones

Leslie Jones in 2016. WireImage

Siriano created this scarlet off-the-shoulder gown for comedienne Leslie Jones to wear at the premiere of “Ghostbusters” in 2016. Weeks before the event, Jones tweeted that she had trouble finding a designer to dress her for the premiere. Siriano gladly stepped in, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I support all women no matter age or size.”

Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama in 2016. AFP via Getty Images

The former FLOTUS gave her iconic “When they go low, we go high” speech in a royal blue midi dress by Siriano. The designer called Michelle Obama’s appearance at the 2016 Democratic National Convention “such a great moment.”

Billy Porter in 2019. Disney General Entertainment Con

“Pose” star Billy Porter shut down the red carpet at the Oscars. Wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown designed by Siriano, Porter sought to “be a walking piece of political art…to challenge expectations,” according to a 2019 interview.

Siriano will mentor a group of returning designers on the 20th season of “Project Runway,” which is subtitled “All Stars.” He’ll also take up hosting duties, following supermodel Karlie Kloss’ departure from the show. “Project Runway All Stars” premieres Thursday night on Bravo.