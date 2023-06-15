×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 15, 2023

Fashion

Rihanna — and Her Pregnancy Bump — Star in a New Louis Vuitton Campaign

Business

What to Know About Google’s AI Apparel Try-on

Eye

Sartiano’s Opens in The Mercer Hotel, Taking Over the Mercer Kitchen Space

Christian Siriano Reveals His Top Five Celebrity Fashion Moments on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Andy Cohen

The designer has created garments for Michelle Obama, Billy Porter and Zendaya, among others.

Christian Siriano attends Bravo's "Project Runway All-Stars:" Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth in Conversation at The 92nd Street Y on June 14 in New York City.
Christian Siriano attends Bravo's "Project Runway All-Stars: Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth in Conversation" at The 92nd Street Y on June 14 in New York City. Getty Images

Christian Siriano has dressed a plethora of A-listers over the years, but he doesn’t have any trouble picking favorites. On Wednesday, the designer and “Project Runway” mentor stopped by Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” speaking to host Andy Cohen about the best looks he’s designed for stars such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, Zendaya and Billy Porter.

Below, a look at Siriano’s celebrity-style countdown.

Zendaya

HOLLYWOOD, CA - MAY 07: Zendaya attends The Humane Society of The United States' To The Rescue gala at Paramount Studios on May 07, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
Zendaya in 2016. FilmMagic

Siriano created a hot pink pantsuit for the “Euphoria” star, who attended a Humane Society benefit in 2016. “It was one of the first times she wore a really cool suit, something that was like masculine/feminine,” Siriano said.

Ever since, Zendaya has favored menswear-inspired ensembles, sporting suits by Valentino, Fear of God and Sportmax, to name a few.

Janelle Monáe

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Janelle Monae arrives for the 2019 Met Gala celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
Janelle Monáe in 2019. Getty Images

Monáe turned heads at the camp-themed Met Gala when she wore a Siriano gown complete with a motorized blinking eye. The color block trompe-l’oeil piece was inspired by Pablo Picasso’s portraits.

“Particularly, I wanted to highlight Picasso’s African Period in the early 1900s,” Monáe told Vanity Fair back in 2019.

Leslie Jones

HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 09: Leslie Jones attends the premiere of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' on July 9, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo by JB Lacroix/WireImage)
Leslie Jones in 2016. WireImage

Siriano created this scarlet off-the-shoulder gown for comedienne Leslie Jones to wear at the premiere of “Ghostbusters” in 2016. Weeks before the event, Jones tweeted that she had trouble finding a designer to dress her for the premiere. Siriano gladly stepped in, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “I support all women no matter age or size.”

Michelle Obama

US First Lady Michelle Obama gestures during Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, July 25, 2016. / AFP / SAUL LOEB (Photo credit should read SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
Michelle Obama in 2016. AFP via Getty Images

The former FLOTUS gave her iconic “When they go low, we go high” speech in a royal blue midi dress by Siriano. The designer called Michelle Obama’s appearance at the 2016 Democratic National Convention “such a great moment.”

Billy Porter

THE OSCARS® - The 91st Oscars® broadcasts live on Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre® at Hollywood & Highland Center® in Hollywood and will be televised live on The Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network at 8:00 p.m. EST/5:00 p.m. PST. (Rick Rowell via Getty Images) BILLY PORTER, ADAM SMITH
Billy Porter in 2019. Disney General Entertainment Con

“Pose” star Billy Porter shut down the red carpet at the Oscars. Wearing a black velvet tuxedo gown designed by Siriano, Porter sought to “be a walking piece of political art…to challenge expectations,” according to a 2019 interview.

Siriano will mentor a group of returning designers on the 20th season of “Project Runway,” which is subtitled “All Stars.” He’ll also take up hosting duties, following supermodel Karlie Kloss’ departure from the show. “Project Runway All Stars” premieres Thursday night on Bravo.

