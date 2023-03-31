Christina Aguilera Shines in Black Sequined Dress at GLAAD Media Awards 2023

Christina Aguilera made a sparkling arrival at the 2023 GLAAD Media Awards on Thursday in Los Angeles.

To accept the Advocate for Change award, which honors a person who helped the LGBTQIA+ community around the world through their work, Aguilera wore a black sequin mermaid-style gown with a plunging neckline.

Christina Aguilera at the GLAAD Media Awards Getty Images for GLAAD

The sleeves of the gown were deconstructed elbow-length gloves. She elevated her simmering look with dazzling jewelry, including a Cicada diamond necklace.

The singer usually works with stylist Chris Horan, whose clientele list includes Sophie Nelisse, Barbie Ferreira and Charli XCX.

Christina Aguilera Getty Images for GLAAD

Aguilera has a lot of things in the works. She’s the cofounder of Playground Sexual Wellness, which offers libido-enhancing products, including skin care-infused lubricants in four variations.

“Sexual awareness and empowering yourself and women to feel comfortable and safe about talking about their bodies has always been such a key factor for me in what I do, even embracing that in my music and making it an open conversation throughout my career,” Aguilera told WWD in March.

Christina Aguilera Getty Images

Aguilera also continues to deliver standout looks. To the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 12, she wore a Chrome Hearts couture black gown with a silver cross-halter neckline. She arrived at the Latin Grammy Awards in September, wearing a purple custom couture Zac Posen gown with a ruffled hood. That night, she received an award in the category of Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for her album “Aguilera.”

The 34th GLAAD Media Awards honor LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies in the entertainment industry. This year’s ceremony, hosted by Margaret Cho at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, honored Aguilera, Bad Bunny and Jeremy Pope. The event will also include a New York City celebration in May, with dual sponsorships by Hyundai, Ketel One, Hulu and Delta.