Friday’s Digital Daily: June 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Kim Jones Celebrates Fifth Anniversary at Dior With “Pop-up” Show

Fashion

Kenzo RTW Spring 2024

Eye

Glenn Martens and Diesel Open the AllTogether Clubhouse for Pride

Christina Aguilera Gets Shady at Stonewall Day 2023 Concert in Versace Statement Sunglasses and Sparkling Jumpsuit for NYC Pride Performance

Aguilera took the stage to perform a medley of her hits for Stonewall Day in New York City.

Christina Aguilera concert, lgbtq gay pride nyc, performs for Stonewall Day 2023, at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Chelsea Clinton attends as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pride Live + Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: (L-R) Mila Jam, Chelsea Clinton and Angelica Ross attend as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pride Live + Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Mariyea attends as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pride Live + Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Angelica Ross attends as Christina Aguilera Headlines Pride Live's Stonewall Day 2023 At Hudson Yards, Powered By Google at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for Pride Live + Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center)
View ALL 25 Photos

Christina Aguilera headlined the 2023 Pride Live Stonewall Day concert at Hudson Yards in New York City on Friday night.

Taking to the stage to perform a medley of her biggest hits, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer wore a glittering outfit for the special event celebrating LGBTQAI+ Pride Month. She wore a full-length black bodysuit featuring crystal embellishing throughout, with long sleeves with a plunging neckline. Layered on top was a long black leather jacket with exaggerated shoulders that delivered a dramatic effect.

Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City
Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City. Getty Images

The pop star also donned a pair of shimmering stud earrings with a triangular shape, a selection of statement rings and oversized Versace “Maxi Medusa Biggie” shield sunglasses.

Aguilera works with Los Angeles-based stylist Chris Horan, whose other celebrity clients include Barbie Ferreira, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan.

Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City
Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23 in New York City. Getty Images

Pride Live’s Stonewall Day honors the legacy of the historic Stonewall Rebellion, which occurred at the storied Stonewall Inn on June 28, 1969. Members of the LGBTQ+ community pushed back with a series of demonstrations against a police raid.

The festival attracted Angelica Ross, Laverne Cox, Alok Vaid-Menon and more.

Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23, 2023 in New York City
Christina Aguilera performs for Stonewall Day at Hudson Yards on June 23 in New York City. Getty Images

Following up Friday’s performance, the “Lady Marmalade” will hit the stage again for Pride Island at Brooklyn Army Terminal on Sunday. Earlier this year, the Grammy-winning artist was the recipient of the Advocate for Change Award at the GLAAD Media Awards.

ad