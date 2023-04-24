Christina Aguilera Fends Off Frown Lines for Xeomin Ambassador Debut With ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ Campaign for Injectable Treatments

Christina Aguilera is the latest celebrity to endorse Xeomin, a Botox alternative that also counts Joe Jonas and Teyana Taylor as ambassadors.

Created by Merz Aesthetics, Xeomin is an injectable anti-wrinkle formula that is suitable for the treatment of moderate to severe frown lines between the eyebrows. The Grammy-winning singer appears in the brand’s new national “Beauty on Your Terms” campaign.

“I’ve always been candid about self-confidence and encourage everyone to embrace their own version of themselves,” said Aguilera in a statement. “Part of my journey to embracing and taking care of my best self is being intentional about the products I use and the ingredients in them. That’s why I want to use a smart tox for frown lines that has only the ingredients essential for treatment. As a performer, I need to be able to express myself, and Xeomin gives me a natural look that I love.”

Christina Aguilera for Xeomin. Courtesy of Xeomin

Xeomin marks Aguilera’s first endorsement in the aesthetics space.

“As one of the most powerful and iconic voices of our time, Christina Aguilera personifies our ‘Beauty on Your Terms’ mission,” said Patrick Urban, Merz Aesthetics president, North America, in a statement. “Our trailblazing marketing collaborations have reached a new audience. With the U.S. aesthetics market expanding at a rapid pace among adult Gen Z and Millennials, we’re focused on empowering women and men with the freedom to make the aesthetic choices that help them maintain their self-confidence.”

The singer recently fronted a campaign for the Nintendo Switch gaming console, and she’s also been a spokesmodel for luxury brands like Versace and Stephen Webster.