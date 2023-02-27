Christina Applegate Embraces Statement Suiting in Velvet Christian Siriano Tuxedo Gown for SAG Awards Red Carpet 2023

Christina Applegate made a statement on Sunday at the 2023 SAG Awards in Los Angeles.

The “Dead to Me” star hit the red carpet in a Christian Siriano tuxedo gown. Applegate’s double-breasted velvet ensemble was particularly on-trend, as suiting dominated the spring 2023 runways. She attended the event alongside her 12-year-old, Sadie, who opted for a black pantsuit. The duo wore matching Dr. Martens boots.

Applegate now uses a cane as a result of her condition from multiple sclerosis. At the SAG Awards, her cane featured several bedazzled phrases, including “FU MS” and “Sadie” with a heart graphic.

Christina Applegate and Sadie Grace LeNoble at the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards held at the Fairmont Century Plaza on Feb. 26 in Los Angeles. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Applegate wore her blond hair in a side part. For makeup, she donned a red lip and pink blush.

The actress, who became known from the sitcom “Married…With Children,” was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series. She was recognized for her performance in “Dead to Me” on Netflix, which costars Linda Cardellini. Other nominees in the category included Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”), Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”) and Jean Smart (“Hacks”), who won the category.

Applegate said the 2023 SAG Awards likely marked her last awards show appearance.

In 2021, while filming the third and final season of “Dead to Me,” Applegate revealed her multiple sclerosis diagnosis. This will be the actress’ last large filming project on the acting side for the foreseeable future, though she has said she plans to stay a part of the industry in some capacity.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards honored the top film and television acting performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony was held at the Fairmount Century Plaza in Los Angeles and saw Andrew Garfield present the SAG Life Achievement Award to Sally Field. The evening’s nominees included Zendaya, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett, Jenna Ortega, Austin Butler, Brendan Fraser, Jennifer Coolidge, Barry Keoghan and Ke Huy Quan.