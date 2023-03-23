Christina Ricci Continues Her All-black Style Streak in Fendi at ‘Yellowjackets’ Season Premiere

Christina Ricci attended the world premiere of Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” season two on Wednesday in Los Angeles in a minimalist, sleeveless black dress with a high neckline from Fendi.

She accessorized with a glossy black Fendi baguette bag and finished the look with black boots.

Christina Ricci at the world premiere of season 2 of “Yellowjackets” on March 22 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

To create her look for the new season premiere, Ricci worked with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who also works with Allison Williams, Hannah Waddingham and Trinity Bliss.

Wearing head-to-toe black has become a staple of Ricci’s. In November, the actress attended the premiere of her Netflix show “Wednesday” wearing a sleeveless black gown with a sheer bodice, ruffle trims around the neckline and shoulders, a tiered skirt and a spiderweb pattern embroidered into the bodice from Rodarte. On March 14, for her appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Ricci wore a sleeveless mock neck black dress with side ruching on the skirt from Wolk Morais. She paired the dress with dotted sheer black tights and ankle-strap stiletto pumps.

Ricci first came to entertainment industry prominence as a child actress when she starred as Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” and its 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values.” Ricci returned to the “Addams Family” universe for “Wednesday,” playing the character Marilyn Thornhill. The series became the second-most watched English language Netflix series.

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of ex-teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season returns on Friday. Stars include Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.