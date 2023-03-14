Christina Ricci Updates Little Black Dress With Polka Dot Tights for ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’

Christina Ricci appeared on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” on Monday wearing an all-black ensemble that channeled Wednesday Addams.

For her television segment, the actress wore a sleeveless mock neck black dress with side ruching on the skirt from Wolk Morais. She paired the dress with dotted sheer black tights and ankle-strap stiletto pumps. Ricci accessorized her ensemble with jewelry from Nina Runsdorf, including earrings, bracelets and rings.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” guest Christina Ricci during Monday’s show. Scott Kowalchyk/CBS

To create her look for the TV appearance, Ricci worked with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who also works with Allison Williams, Hannah Waddingham and Trinity Bliss.

Ricci stuck with the all-black theme by wearing heavy black eye shadow and sported bangs.

Ricci originally played Wednesday Addams as a child actress in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” and its sequel, the 1993 film “The Addams Family Values.”

Last fall, Ricci starred in “Wednesday,” a Netflix original series focused on the same character she played in the ‘90s films. Jenna Ortega starred as the title character in the Netflix series, while Ricci played Wednesday’s teacher Marilyn Thornhill.

Ricci is promoting season two of her Showtime series “Yellowjackets.” The series tells the story of a team of New Jersey high school girl soccer players whose plane crashes as they fly over Canada on their way to Seattle and how they must survive for the next 19 months. The series chronicles their lives in the ‘90s trying to survive and their present-day lives in the current 2020s.

During her segment on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” the two discussed the pressure of doing a second season of a show with a successful first season, her role in “Wednesday” and how much she loves the main character.