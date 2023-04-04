Christina Ricci Goes Black and Pink in Strapless Jumpsuit at ‘Yellowjackets’ PaleyFest Screening

Christina Ricci arrived on the red carpet for the PaleyFest screening of her hit Showtime series “Yellowjackets” on Monday in Los Angeles.

The actress wore a black and pink-patterned jumpsuit. She paired the strapless piece with pointy-toe black platform heels and accessorized with a pair of pearl necklaces.

Christina Ricci attends PaleyFest LA 2023 “Yellowjackets” screening. River / MEGA

Ricci regularly works with celebrity stylist Cristina Ehrlich, who also works with Allison Williams, Hannah Waddingham and Trinity Bliss.

On March 22, Ricci attended the world premiere of “Yellowjackets” season two wearing a sleeveless black dress with a high neckline from Fendi. On March 14, for her appearance on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” she wore a sleeveless black dress with side ruching on the skirt from Wolk Morais.

Christina Ricci attends PaleyFest LA 2023 “Yellowjackets” screening on April 3 in Los Angeles. River / MEGA

Ricci first came to fame as a child actress when she starred as Wednesday Addams in the 1991 film “The Addams Family” and its 1993 sequel “Addams Family Values.” Ricci returned to the “Addams Family” universe for “Wednesday,” playing the character Marilyn Thornhill. The series became the second most-watched English language Netflix series.

In November, she attended the “Wednesday” premiere wearing a sleeveless black gown with a sheer bodice, ruffle trims around the neckline and shoulders, a tiered skirt and a spiderweb pattern embroidered into the bodice from Rodarte.

Showtime drama “Yellowjackets” chronicles the lives of former teen soccer players who previously lived in the wilderness for 19 months. A hit upon its 2021 release, the program’s second season premiered on March 26. Stars include Ricci, Juliette Lewis, Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Steven Krueger, while new cast members include Elijah Wood, Simone Kessell and Lauren Ambrose.