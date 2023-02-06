×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: February 6, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gabriela Hearst, Chloé CEO Detail Progress on Their Long-term ‘Mission’

Fashion

SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker Relocates Boutique

Eye

All the Looks From the 2023 Grammy Awards Red Carpet

Christine Chiu Embraces Goth Inspiration in Edgy Rick Owens Dress With Dramatic Shoulders at Tod’s Grammys Party

The TV personality joined Usher, Cher, Pharrell Williams and more.

christine chiu, tods, grammy party 2023, black rick owens dress and spartan sandals on clear heels
Christine Chiu attends Tod's Pre-Grammy Party in Beverly Hills on Friday. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Christine Chiu arrived at Tod’s pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Friday wearing an edgy black leather dress by Rick Owens.

The TV personality’s silhouette was designed with a deep V-cut neckline, dramatic shoulders and side slit. She accessorized with the brand’s black spartan platform sandals with transparent heels. 

christine chiu, tods, grammy party 2023, black rick owens dress and spartan sandals on clear heels
Christine Chiu attends Tod’s Pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Chiu styled her hair to the back with a wet, wavy finish and kept her makeup simple.

Record executive Steven Victor and Italian luxury house Tod’s celebrated Grammy nominees, including Pusha-T and The-Dream. Guests included Cher, Pharrell, Swizz Beats, Tyga and Usher, who had on a terracotta denim outfit.

usher, tods, grammys party
Usher attends Tod’s Pre-Grammy party. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com
Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Hot Summer Bags

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Christine Chiu Channels Gothic Glamour in Edgy Rick Owens Dress

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad