Christine Chiu Embraces Goth Inspiration in Edgy Rick Owens Dress With Dramatic Shoulders at Tod’s Grammys Party

Christine Chiu arrived at Tod’s pre-Grammy party in Los Angeles on Friday wearing an edgy black leather dress by Rick Owens.

The TV personality’s silhouette was designed with a deep V-cut neckline, dramatic shoulders and side slit. She accessorized with the brand’s black spartan platform sandals with transparent heels.

Christine Chiu attends Tod’s Pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Chiu styled her hair to the back with a wet, wavy finish and kept her makeup simple.

Record executive Steven Victor and Italian luxury house Tod’s celebrated Grammy nominees, including Pusha-T and The-Dream. Guests included Cher, Pharrell, Swizz Beats, Tyga and Usher, who had on a terracotta denim outfit.