Christine Quinn Brings Naked Dress Trend to Georges Hobeika’s Couture Fall 2023 Show in Crystal-embellished Sheer Gown

Christine Quinn made a sparkling arrival at the Georges Hobeika couture fall 2023 fashion show in Paris on Monday, wearing a sheer dress with purple, blue and silver crystal embellishments.

Underneath, Quinn coordinated the bold number, which included a gray ombré high-low detail, with a pair of tan panties.

Christine Quinn at the Georges Hobeika couture fall 2023 show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images for Georges Hobeika

She completed her shining look with strappy heels by Jimmy Choo and a reptile-inspired top-handle bag. Quinn was dressed by Emily Tighe, who often curates her outfits for special events.

Quinn’s last fashionable moment was at the Patou show during Paris Couture Week, where she wore a ’70s-style wide-leg mint pants set with a quilted white jacket overtop.

Christine Quinn at the Georges Hobeika couture fall 2023 show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images for Georges Hobeika

Quinn is known for starring in the Netflix series “Selling Sunset,” which she appeared in for five seasons. In 2022, she left the show’s celebrity real estate company, the Oppenheim Group, to join her husband, Christian Dumontet, in the launch of their crypto venture RealOpen.

Last year, Quinn released her first book, “How to Be a Boss B*tch,” which details how women can take control of their lives professionally and socially.

Christine Quinn at the Georges Hobeika haute couture fall 2023 show on July 3 in Paris. Getty Images for Georges Hobeika

In 2022, she collaborated with ShoeDazzle on a summer-themed shoe collection.

“This collection is for just any girl who wants a hot girl summer, which I think is all of us really after COVID-19,” Quinn told WWD in March. “It’s that girl that is tired of being in makeup and sweatpants. She’s waxed and vaxxed and ready to go and ready to have fun. I think that’s where we’re all at right now.”

Quinn also was tapped to be the red-carpet host of the 2022 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards that same month, where she stunned in a strapless baby blue Nicolas Jebran gown with silver knee-high boots.