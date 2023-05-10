×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel L.A. Runway Collection Brings Red Carpet Glam to the Gym

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Mindy Kaling Collaborates on Andie Swim Line

Beauty

Estée Lauder Cos. Backs Group CEO and Leadership Team in Internal Memo

Christine Quinn Embraces ’90s Nostalgia in Sporty Style for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

PrettyLittleThing and Kappa's collaboration launch party was held in Los Angeles.

Christine Quinn, PrettyLittleThing x Kappa
Christine Quinn attends PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Christine Quinn arrived on the red carpet for the launch party of PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s collaboration in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a sporty ensemble.

The reality show star wore two pieces from the collaboration, including the green logo-printed racer-neck crop top and stone-colored cargo-style trousers. She completed the look with chunky white platform sneakers.

Christine Quinn, PrettyLittleThing x Kappa
Christine Quinn attends PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party. Getty Images

Quinn also sported a gothic-inspired manicure with mountain-peak style nails and black nail polish.

Related Galleries

From 2019 to 2022, Quinn was a main cast member on Netflix’s hit reality series “Selling Sunset,” a show centered around a high-end real estate brokerage firm.

Christine Quinn, PrettyLittleThing x Kappa
Christine Quinn Getty Images

Quinn was originally a luxury real estate agent. After her reality television career took off, she slowly began transitioning into more of an entertainment figure and became an attendee at high-profile entertainment and fashion events.

In July, she walked the runway for Balenciaga’s couture show, joined by Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and other celebrities. Following the event, she signed with IMG Models.

She made the rounds at Paris Fashion Week that season attending the opening of the new Jacquemus store on Avenue Montaigne, in addition to the Schiaparelli presentation and shows by Valentino and Monot.

PrettyLittleThing x Kappa tapped Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla to front their collaboration campaign. The 31-piece collection was inspired by the ’90s cool girl style, aiming to bring together vintage sportswear with a streetwear twist.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Hot Summer Bags

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Christine Quinn Gets Sporty for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad