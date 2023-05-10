Christine Quinn Embraces ’90s Nostalgia in Sporty Style for PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party

Christine Quinn arrived on the red carpet for the launch party of PrettyLittleThing x Kappa’s collaboration in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a sporty ensemble.

The reality show star wore two pieces from the collaboration, including the green logo-printed racer-neck crop top and stone-colored cargo-style trousers. She completed the look with chunky white platform sneakers.

Christine Quinn attends PrettyLittleThing x Kappa Launch Party. Getty Images

Quinn also sported a gothic-inspired manicure with mountain-peak style nails and black nail polish.

From 2019 to 2022, Quinn was a main cast member on Netflix’s hit reality series “Selling Sunset,” a show centered around a high-end real estate brokerage firm.

Christine Quinn Getty Images

Quinn was originally a luxury real estate agent. After her reality television career took off, she slowly began transitioning into more of an entertainment figure and became an attendee at high-profile entertainment and fashion events.

In July, she walked the runway for Balenciaga’s couture show, joined by Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman and other celebrities. Following the event, she signed with IMG Models.

She made the rounds at Paris Fashion Week that season attending the opening of the new Jacquemus store on Avenue Montaigne, in addition to the Schiaparelli presentation and shows by Valentino and Monot.

PrettyLittleThing x Kappa tapped Grammy-nominated rapper GloRilla to front their collaboration campaign. The 31-piece collection was inspired by the ’90s cool girl style, aiming to bring together vintage sportswear with a streetwear twist.