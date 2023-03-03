×
Ciara Takes Cutout Trend Up a Notch in Sweater Dress for Roger Vivier’s Fall 2023 Paris Fashion Week Presentation

The singer is making the rounds for Paris Fashion Week.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Ciara wears black cut out dress, black varnished boots Roger Vivier at Maison de l’Amérique latine on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Roger Vivier)
Ciara arrived at La Maison Vivier, the debut of Roger Vivier’s fall 2023 collection for Paris Fashion Week, on Thursday wearing an oversize black cutout sweater that hung off of one shoulder, and a black bra and black underwear underneath. For shoes, she wore a pair of knee-high combat-style black boots from Roger Vivier.

For makeup, Ciara went for a matte lip and smoky eye shadow, and for hair, she went for a middle part, two braids, and the rest done in a long wavy crimped style that extended to her elbows.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Ciara wears black cut out dress, black varnished boots Roger Vivier at Maison de l’Amérique latine on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Roger Vivier)
In March 2022, Roger Vivier returned to an in-person showcase format with its Hôtel Vivier extravaganza. The project was the brainchild of the brand’s artistic director Gherardo Felloni, who envisioned a series of fancy spectacles staged in different rooms, as well as four stations spotlighting artisans’ work.

In addition to her Paris Fashion Week trip, Ciara has various entrepreneurial endeavors under her belt, including her skin care line OAM and her clothing brand, Lita by Ciara. She is also an investor in Ten to One Rum.

Ciara’s attendance at Roger Vivier is fitting given her penchant for the shoe of the moment. In February, the singer took to Instagram to post a video of her wearing the viral red Mschf Astro Boy boots. She paired the boots with a Michael Jackson “Thriller” T-shirt.

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 02: Ciara wears black cut out dress, black varnished boots Roger Vivier at Maison de l’Amérique latine on March 02, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Christian Vierig/Getty Images for Roger Vivier)
Paris Fashion Week previews upcoming fashion collections with runway shows and presentations in Paris. Held from Feb. 27 to March 7, the fall 2023 schedule spotlights new collections from labels including Chanel, Dior, Chloé, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton. This season will notably include Harris Reed’s debut collection for Nina Ricci, Schiaparelli’s first ready-to-wear show and mark the first Vivienne Westwood fashion show since the designer’s passing in December last year.

