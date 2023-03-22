Ciara Continues Her Sheer Era in Grace Ling Skirt Suit at Fashion Trust Awards 2023

Ciara‘s sheer streak continues.

The singer opted for a partially sheer, all-black Grace Ling ensemble for the Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. She wore the Dagger Blazer paired with the Tailored Pillar Skirt from the brand’s fall 2023 collection. The blazer featured an edgy silver spear across her neckline. She completed the look with a black mesh top and wore a black bralette underneath.

Ciara at the 2023 Fashion Trust U.S. Awards on March 21 in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Fashion Trust U

Ciara is no stranger to bold fashion choices, with her most viral one to date being her look to the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The singer arrived at the after party alongside her husband, Russell Wilson, in a sheer crosshatched gown by Dundas. Shared to her official Instagram, the post garnered close to 1 million likes.

The singer also has a new partnership with BMW, posting the official campaign video to her Instagram on Monday. In it, she can be seen showcasing her standout dance moves and riding around in one of the luxury vehicles.

Ciara is also focusing on new music, with “Da Girls,” her first single of 2023 being released on March 24. Promoting the upcoming single, the singer recently revealed the cover art for the song, where she can be seen wearing balloon-style orange cargo pants and a white crop top. Completing the look with gold jewelry, including gold grills on her teeth, her hair was styled into huge, voluminous curls. The music video for her 2022 single, “Better Thangs,” which featured fellow R&B songstress Summer Walker hit 3.3 million views on YouTube.

The inaugural Fashion Trust Awards honors design talent in categories ranging from ready-to-wear to sustainability. Comedian Phoebe Robinson hosted this year’s event. The ceremony honored Aisling Camps, Soull and Dynasty Ogun, Papa Oppong, Jacques Agbobly, Puppets and Puppets and Elena Velez. Google, St. John, Farfetch and Code8 Beauty were among the sponsors. Paris Jackson, Kat Graham and Heidi Klum were among the other attendees.