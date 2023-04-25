Ciara Opts for Gothic Glamour in Sheer Corset Dress for Mônot Dinner

Ciara and a plethora of other stars gathered for an intimate dinner hosted by ready-to-wear brand Mônot on Sunday night at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Ciara went full Gothic in a black Mônot gown. The ensemble featured a sheer off-the-shoulder corset and a sultry thigh-high slit. She paired the look with strappy point-toe sandals. The songstress wore her hair in a wavy bob, while her makeup consisted of a smokey eye and brown lipliner.

Ciara at the Mônot dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

At the event, Ciara mingled with fellow chanteuse Normani. The star-studded guest list also included Tiffany Haddish, Demi Lovato, Natasha Lyonne, Dove Cameron and Zoey Deutch.

Ciara has previously favored Eli Mizrahi’s Mônot. In 2021, she wore a white halter gown by the label to Elle’s Women in Hollywood event.

Ciara and Normani at the Mônot dinner in Los Angeles on Sunday. Sydney Jackson/BFA.com

Mizrahi, who was born in Lebanon, started his career as a brand consultant. He launched Mônot, which is intended to cater to “elegant bad girls,” just four years ago in 2019. The brand quickly cultivated a following among the celebrity set. Stars like Paris Hilton, Kourtney Kardashian and Doja Cat have all been spotted in Mizrahi’s designs in recent months.

During the event, Mizrahi talked to WWD about the unique style of his brand. “Everyone can be pretty in their own individual way, but to me, it takes a lot more than just physical aspects,” he said of his Mônot woman.