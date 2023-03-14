×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Planned Parenthood Gala Raises $1.1 Million

Business

Off-White Fuels Farfetch’s Brand Platform

Business

Silicon Valley Bank’s Chilling Effect on Fashion

Ciara Makes a Case for Sheer Dressing at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

The singer and entrepreneur was joined on the red carpet by her husband Russell Wilson.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones on Sunday in Los Angeles. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ciara arrived at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after party on Sunday, wearing a statement-making sheer dress.

In honor of this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party, the singer and entrepreneur wore a black halter crosshatched gown with a plunging cowl neckline and crystal embellishments from Dundas.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Lionel Hahn/Getty Images)
Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Ciara accessorized the look with black velvet opera gloves and jewelry from Cartier, including diamond earrings and a diamond ring. She completed the look with open-toe heeled sandals from Santoni.

Related Galleries

Ciara’s look was from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection, which was presented during Paris Fashion Week on March 7 and marked the brand’s return to the runway for the first time after a four-year hiatus. WWD characterized the show as inspired by namesake Peter Dundas’ family’s connection to the sea, including his father’s career as a naval officer and uncles who were ship captains.

To create her look for the Vanity Fair event, Ciara worked with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: (EDITORS NOTE: Image contains nudity.) Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Ciara was accompanied to the event by her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson. He opted for a more understated all-black ensemble featuring a black tailored suit jacket and pants, glossy black shoes and a black evening shirt. Wilson accessorized with a gemstone lapel pin to elevate his minimalist ensemble.

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 12: Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)
Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ciara’s look was part of a larger trend of the night: the naked dress trend. Since New York Fashion Week kicked off in February, celebrities have embraced the skin-baring trend of wearing sheer garments and see-through dresses.

The annual Oscar after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event features a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD x NMG: Brunello Cucinelli

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad