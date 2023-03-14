Ciara Makes a Case for Sheer Dressing at Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

Ciara arrived at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar after party on Sunday, wearing a statement-making sheer dress.

In honor of this year’s Vanity Fair Oscar party, the singer and entrepreneur wore a black halter crosshatched gown with a plunging cowl neckline and crystal embellishments from Dundas.

Ciara attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Ciara accessorized the look with black velvet opera gloves and jewelry from Cartier, including diamond earrings and a diamond ring. She completed the look with open-toe heeled sandals from Santoni.

Ciara’s look was from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection, which was presented during Paris Fashion Week on March 7 and marked the brand’s return to the runway for the first time after a four-year hiatus. WWD characterized the show as inspired by namesake Peter Dundas’ family’s connection to the sea, including his father’s career as a naval officer and uncles who were ship captains.

To create her look for the Vanity Fair event, Ciara worked with celebrity stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn.

Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Ciara was accompanied to the event by her husband, NFL player Russell Wilson. He opted for a more understated all-black ensemble featuring a black tailored suit jacket and pants, glossy black shoes and a black evening shirt. Wilson accessorized with a gemstone lapel pin to elevate his minimalist ensemble.

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Ciara’s look was part of a larger trend of the night: the naked dress trend. Since New York Fashion Week kicked off in February, celebrities have embraced the skin-baring trend of wearing sheer garments and see-through dresses.

The annual Oscar after party hosted by Vanity Fair celebrates the end of the awards season, as well as the winners of the 2023 Academy Awards. The event features a red carpet at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, hosted by YouTuber Amelia Dimoldenberg. The carpet is one of the year’s most star-studded events, with 2023 guests including Olivia Wilde, Julia Garner, Nancy Pelosi and Sarah Paulson.