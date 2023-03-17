Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Standout Looks Over the Years Include Daring Silhouettes, Classic Tuxedos and Coordinated Statements

When Ciara and Russell Wilson arrived at the Oscars 2023 Vanity Fair Party on Sunday in Los Angeles, all the flashes were for them.

The R&B songstress posed on the red carpet alongside her NFL player husband, Russell Wilson, in a sheer number, while he coordinated with her all-black look by wearing a velvet suit. However, this isn’t the first time the couple has wowed many with their fashionable moments. Married since 2016, the pair share three children together and have frequented many red carpets, awards and sports events.

Here, WWD rounds up the married couple’s standout stylish moments throughout the years.

2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Getty Images

Russell and Ciara made a statement arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. The singer wore a sheer chain halter dress from Dundas’ fall 2023 collection and paired the look with black opera gloves. Her husband embraced a similar all-black ensemble, with a sharp lapel suit, a velvet jacket and accessorized with a blue gemstone lapel pin.

2022 ESPYs

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2022 ESPYs in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the 2022 Excellence in Sports Performance Yearly Awards, Ciara wore a black dress with shimmering bra cups cutout. Wilson opted for a two-tone suit jacket, which featured a pinstripe pattern on the top and a solid gray color on the bottom.

2022 Billboard Women in Music

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the Billboard Women in Music Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images

At the Billboard Women in Music awards show, in which Ciara was tapped as one of the hosts, the couple arrived in brown-themed looks. Ciara embraced a high-slit Roberto Cavalli gown, accenting the animal-inspired look with edgy black belts. Wilson wore a double-breasted mahogany suit with a contrasting black lapel collar.

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Los Angeles. Getty Images

For the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the couple embraced high-fashion looks. Ciara, who was at the time pregnant with their child Win, highlighted her baby bump in a sheer silver one-shoulder dress with a black structured corset underneath. Wilson wore a classic tuxedo with an unfixed tie and a standout pin in the shape of a crown. The NFL player also wore his hair in a half-up half-down man bun.

2019 ESPYs

Russell Wilson and Ciara at the 2019 ESPYs in Los Angeles. Getty Images

To the 2019 ESPYs the couple matched in all-black ensembles. Wilson wore a black fitted suit with floral patterns on his jacket and Ciara stunned in a minimalistic plunging black gown with cutouts on her hips and shoulders.

2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

Ciara and Russel Wilson at the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards in Los Angeles. Getty Images

The couple embraced a relaxed look to the 2015 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Wilson wore a navy varsity jacket with white stripes, a classic T-shirt and coordinating straight-leg pants while Ciara wore a leopard print bomber jacket with distressed jeans.