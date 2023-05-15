Ciara Goes Monochromatic With Ivory Prada Overalls for Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Ciara showcased her signature style while attending the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on Saturday in Atlanta.

The singer arrived wearing a pair of denim beige Prada overalls that featured the brand’s logo on a front flap pocket. Ciara added high-fashion touches to her utilitarian look, with a pair of ivory pointed-toe pumps, layered bracelets and white sunglasses.

Ciara at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on May 13 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

As part of the festivities, Ciara took the stage on Friday as a surprise guest, performing “Ride,” “Oh” and her new single “For Da Girls.” The singer released the official music video for her latest single in March and it has already garnered more than 1 million views.

Ciara recently made a social media buzz at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she arrived in a dramatic Dundas sheer dress with a cowl neck and crystal embellishments.

The singer is also venturing into other business projects outside of music, and launched a skin care line called OAM in 2022. OAM, which stands for “on a mission,” offers clinical-level vitamin C skin care products.

The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit was a four-day event from Thursday to Sunday that was created by Mary J Blige in partnership with Pepsi. Held in Atlanta, with a focus on female empowerment and community building, the event included performances by Lauryn Hill, the Sunday Service Collective, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes and more.