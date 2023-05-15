×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: May 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Lagos Space Programme Wins International Woolmark Prize

Fashion

Contemporary Outerwear for Fall 2023

Fashion

Valentino Returning to Milan Men’s Fashion Week

Ciara Goes Monochromatic With Ivory Prada Overalls for Mary J Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

The award-winning singer took the stage for the event, hosted by Mary J Blige, in partnership with Pepsi.

Ciara, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit 2023, red carpet, prada overalls
Michael Kors RTW Fall 2022 ​
Weinsanto RTW Fall 2022
Vetements RTW Fall 2022
Undercover RTW Fall 2022
View ALL 41 Photos

Ciara showcased her signature style while attending the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on Saturday in Atlanta.

The singer arrived wearing a pair of denim beige Prada overalls that featured the brand’s logo on a front flap pocket. Ciara added high-fashion touches to her utilitarian look, with a pair of ivory pointed-toe pumps, layered bracelets and white sunglasses.

Ciara, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit 2023, red carpet, prada overalls
Ciara at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on May 13 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

As part of the festivities, Ciara took the stage on Friday as a surprise guest, performing “Ride,” “Oh” and her new single “For Da Girls.” The singer released the official music video for her latest single in March and it has already garnered more than 1 million views.

Related Galleries

Ciara recently made a social media buzz at the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where she arrived in a dramatic Dundas sheer dress with a cowl neck and crystal embellishments.

Ciara, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit 2023, red carpet, prada overalls
Ciara at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on May 13 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

The singer is also venturing into other business projects outside of music, and launched a skin care line called OAM in 2022. OAM, which stands for “on a mission,” offers clinical-level vitamin C skin care products.

Ciara, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit 2023, red carpet, prada overalls
Ciara at the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit on May 13 in Atlanta. Getty Images for Strength Of A W

The Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit was a four-day event from Thursday to Sunday that was created by Mary J Blige in partnership with Pepsi. Held in Atlanta, with a focus on female empowerment and community building, the event included performances by Lauryn Hill, the Sunday Service Collective, Mike Epps, Busta Rhymes and more. 

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Hot Summer Bags

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ciara Dons Prada Overalls at Strength of a Woman Festival 2023

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad