Claire Danes Covers Her Baby Bump in Minimalist Black Dress at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ FYC Event

Claire Danes attended the FYC event for “Fleishman Is in Trouble” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, embracing the minimalist trend.

The actress, who stars in the Hulu series, wore a black maxi gown with slit sleeves and dainty gold details, including a circular-shaped safety-pin-like cutout on her hip.

Claire Danes at FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” FYC event. Getty Images

The gown was from Chloé’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “was inspired by the female Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi.”

Danes is expecting her third child with husband and fellow actor Hugh Dancy. The couple both starred in the film “Evening” and the 2004 film “Ella Enchanted,” which also starred Anne Hathaway.

Lizzy Caplan at FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble” FYC event. Getty Images

Joining Danes at the premiere was the rest of the limited-series cast, including Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody. Caplan went high-fashion with a bohemian twist, wearing a black lace Stella McCartney dress with scalloped edges and statement purple tights.

Sarah Timberman, the executive producer for the series, also attended, wearing a white power suit with sharp lapels.

(L-R) Claire Danes, Sarah Timberman and Lizzy Caplan. Getty Images

The FX miniseries debuted on Hulu in November 2022, centering around a man who joins the world of dating apps, when suddenly his ex-wife disappears, leaving him to raise their two children alone. Starring Danes, Caplan and Brody alongside Jesse Eisenberg, the series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.