Wednesday's Digital Daily: May 9, 2023

Claire Danes Covers Her Baby Bump in Minimalist Black Dress at ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ FYC Event

The actress, who is expecting her third child, attended the event for the Hulu series alongside her other costars.

Claire Danes at FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Claire Danes at FX's "Fleishman Is in Trouble" FYC event on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Getty Images

Claire Danes attended the FYC event for “Fleishman Is in Trouble” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, embracing the minimalist trend.

The actress, who stars in the Hulu series, wore a black maxi gown with slit sleeves and dainty gold details, including a circular-shaped safety-pin-like cutout on her hip.

Claire Danes at FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Claire Danes at FX’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble” FYC event. Getty Images

The gown was from Chloé’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “was inspired by the female Baroque artist Artemisia Gentileschi.”

Danes is expecting her third child with husband and fellow actor Hugh Dancy. The couple both starred in the film “Evening” and the 2004 film “Ella Enchanted,” which also starred Anne Hathaway.

Lizzy Caplan at FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event on May 9 in Los Angeles.
Lizzy Caplan at FX’s “Fleishman Is In Trouble” FYC event. Getty Images

Joining Danes at the premiere was the rest of the limited-series cast, including Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody. Caplan went high-fashion with a bohemian twist, wearing a black lace Stella McCartney dress with scalloped edges and statement purple tights.

Sarah Timberman, the executive producer for the series, also attended, wearing a white power suit with sharp lapels.

(L-R) Claire Danes, Sarah Timberman and Lizzy Caplan at FX's "Fleishman Is In Trouble" FYC event on May 9 in Los Angeles.
(L-R) Claire Danes, Sarah Timberman and Lizzy Caplan. Getty Images

The FX miniseries debuted on Hulu in November 2022, centering around a man who joins the world of dating apps, when suddenly his ex-wife disappears, leaving him to raise their two children alone. Starring Danes, Caplan and Brody alongside Jesse Eisenberg, the series is based on the 2019 novel of the same name by Taffy Brodesser-Akner.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

