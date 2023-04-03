Standout Fashion Moments From the CMT Music Awards 2023 With Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani and More

The 2023 CMT Music Awards red carpet featured stars ranging from country music legend Shania Twain to rapper Megan Thee Stallion in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

This year’s event, hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Kane Brown, saw performances by Alanis Morissette, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Keith Urban and Tyler Hubbard, among others.

It’s one of the biggest nights in country music, and stars brought their A-game to the red carpet. WWD has rounded up some standout fashion moments from the 2023 CMT Music Awards.

Megan Thee Stallion

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion channeled ‘70s inspiration for this year’s CMT Music Awards, wearing a custom blue Defience dress with a wide hip cutout and a white buckle at her waist. She wore her hair in ‘70s style curls and donned oversize hoop earrings.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

Shania Twain

Shania Twain is known for her penchant for prints inspired by creatures found in nature. Her leopard-print dress for “That Don’t Impress Me Much” is still one of her most iconic looks. For this year’s CMT Awards, the singer wore a black and red butterfly-print dress designed by Prabal Gurung.

Shania Twain at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Christopher Polk for Variety

Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani kept it classic with an oversize blazer, white shirt and skinny black tie. The singer completed the outfit with a gold sequin miniskirt and fur-trim boots that hit just below the knee. Her full look, sans fishnet tights, was from Valentino.

Gwen Stefani attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 2 in Austin, Texas. Getty Images for CMT

Cody Belew

Cody Belew donned a bead-embellished ensemble from Any Old Iron.

“We walked into our meeting with designer Andrew Clancey of Any Old Iron and knew from the moment Cody put on the three-piece Dickey suit that it was the tone,” said his stylist Katy Robbins. “Cody loves a bolero since he started wearing them for performances and his tour last fall, so we asked Andrew if we could turn the blazer into a bolero, and he was keen on the idea.”