CMT Music Awards Seat Filler Sign-up Details: How to Sit With Stars and Watch the Show In-person for Free

The CMT Music Awards is quickly approaching.

Widely regarded as country music’s biggest night, this year’s awards, held on April 2 in Austin, Texas, will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. Performers include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and Gwen Stefani. Although the show will be available to watch on CBS and stream live on Paramount+, fans still have a chance to attend the event in-person, for free.

Below, a guide to register to get seat filler tickets at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Read on for more.

What is a seat filler?

For the CMT Music Awards, seat fillers are people who fill the empty orchestra seats of the ticket holders who couldn’t attend the show or who didn’t arrive on time. The designated seat fillers will be on television all night, moving back and forth from the holding area in the theater to orchestra seats until everyone is seated. Seat fillers help award shows make filmed programs look like they have a full house with no awkward space gaps seen on-camera between the guests.

What are the rules?

The rules of being a seat filler are as follows: be on time, eat before you come, do not ask celebrities for autographs or pictures, do not pass out business cards while seat-filling and more. All seat fillers have to stay at the CMT Music Awards the whole time, arriving at in venue in Austin at 3 p.m. for check-in and stay for the duration of the show from 5:30 to 10 p.m.

What is the dress code?

In terms of dressing, according to Gotham casting, the dress code is elevated country, but not over-the-top formal, specifically regarding full-length gowns and frilly, fancy cocktail dresses. Additionally, nothing fluorescent, super-bright or sequined is allowed. For accessories, small clutches and purses are okay, but large bags, backpacks and cowboy hats are not allowed.

What may a seat filler get to do at the 2023 CMT Music Awards?

Seat Fillers get a chance to attend the show, watch the performances and have fun. Some seat fillers may even be selected to be on the red-carpet, at the discretion of Gotham casting.

How to sign up to be a 2023 CMT Music Awards seat filler

To get a seat filler ticket for the awards show, visit eventbrite.com. Although being added to the waitlist doesn’t guarantee a ticket, it will allow one to purchase an individual ticket when the event organizer releases them for sale. The tickets are given to seat fillers as a courtesy and are completely free.