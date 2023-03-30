How to Get CMT Music Awards Tickets for Block Party, Outdoor Stage, Pre-show and More in Austin

The 2023 CMT Music Awards will air live on Sunday from Austin, Texas, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS. Before the ceremony, there will be many events and festivals leading up to the award show that fans can attend during CMT Music Awards week.

Some of the events will be aired on TV, and other events will be in-person. The onsite events include opportunities for fans to see live performances from country stars and attend live performances. Some of the events are free and open to the public with signups.

Here’s everything you need to know about the events surrounding the CMT Music Awards.

Free in-person event in Austin: 2023 CMT Music Awards Outdoor Stage (CMT Music Awards taping)

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Brown, Carrie Underwood, Tyler Hubbard and Keith Urban will each step on stage for a special performance. Although it will be filmed prior to the CMT Music Awards, the event will be aired as part of the show.

In-person: “CMT Crossroads: The Black Crowes + Darius Rucker”

Airing Friday at 8 p.m. with a live performance at Congress Avenue and West Ninth Street, Austin

The Black Crowes will join singer-songwriter Darius Rucker for the music series “CMT Crossroads.” They will be performing live in Austin and fans will have the opportunity to attend the taping. The event is free and open to the public with a signup.

In-person: CMT Block Party Day One featuring DJ Cassandra, Hannah Ellis, Matt Koziol and William Clark Green

Saturday at noon at Congress Avenue and West Ninth Street, Austin

The CMT Block Party event is open to the public and does not require pre-registration. The event will last two days and will be hosted by CBS Austin’s Trevor Scott. It will include opportunities for artist meet-and-greets, free swag, chances to win tickets to the 2023 CMT Music Awards, games and live music. In addition, the event will include a set from DJ Cassandra. Additional performers include Hannah Ellis, Matt Koziol and William Clark Green.

In-person: CMT Block Party Day Two featuring DJ Cassandra, Angel White, Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy

Sunday at noon ET

The CMT Block Party Day Two event is open to the public and hosted by CBS Austin’s Trevor Scott. It offers fans a free opportunity to hear live music from DJ Cassandra, Angel White, Danielle Bradbery and Tiera Kennedy. During the open event, there are chances to win meet and greets, games, free swag and opportunities to win tickets to attend the CMT Music Awards.

“CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley”

Dierks Bentley will perform hits such as “Drunk on a Plane,” “What Was I Thinkin’” and more on “CMT Storytellers: Dierks Bentley.” He will also perform songs from “Gravel & Gold,” his critically acclaimed album. Filmed in downtown Nashville, Tennessee, it gives fans a better insight into Bentley’s music.

“CMT Defining: Carly Pearce”

Airing Thursday at 10 p.m.

“CMT Defining” was created to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of CMT Next Women of Country. The new series will highlight female artists who talk through their professional and personal lives in the past, present and future. The first woman featured in the new series is Carly Pearce. Her story will be told through performances and interviews. It will also give fans an insight into their defining moments as an artist that helped shape their careers.

In-person: CMT Music Awards red carpet and pre-show

Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

The CMT Awards red carpet and pre-show will be airing live on CBS and will be hosted by Cody Alan, Carissa Culiner and Marley Sherwood. In addition to welcoming the stars to the carpet, there will be a “Longneck Way to Go” performance by Midland and Jon Pardi. Fans need to register to attend the event.

The 2023 CMT Music Awards Show and seat-filler opportunities

Sunday at 8 p.m.

The CMT Music Awards will be hosted by Kane Brown and Kelsea Ballerini. The show will be aired live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will be available on-demand on Paramount+. The show is entirely fan-voted and will celebrate country music. Some performers include Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Carrie Underwood, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Katelyn Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson and more. Fans can purchase tickets to attend the event via Ticketmaster. Additionally, there is an option for fans to apply to be seat fillers here.

CMT Music Awards extended cut

April 6 at 8 p.m.

The CMT Music Awards will return to CBS for an extended cut version of the award show. This extended edition will include bonus content, including performances.