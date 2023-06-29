How to Watch CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ Special

CNN is preparing to celebrate the 247th birthday of the independence of the United States with a star-studded music special. “The Fourth in America Special” will bring together stars from various genres of music, along with CNN’s anchors.

While many Americans will be busy with barbecues and beach trips, CNN is joining in on the festivities, providing viewers with at-home entertainment. WWD has provided a what-to-know guide on the network’s Fourth of July special.

How can I watch “The Fourth in America Special”?

CNN’s “The Fourth in America” special will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com and CNN OTT and mobile apps under “TV Channels” or CNNgo on Tuesday at 7 p.m. EST.

Who is performing at “The Fourth in America Special?”

Musical performers include Alanis Morissette, The All-American Rejects, Darius Rucker, Demi Lovato, Duran Duran, Flo Rida, Leon Bridges, Post Malone, Sheryl Crow, Smash Mouth, Zac Brown Band and The Plain White T’s.

On Thursday, CNN announced Shania Twain, Brad Paisley and Coi Leray were added to the lineup. The United States Airforce Band will also perform an ensemble piece.

Who is hosting?

CNN anchor and chief political correspondent Dana Bash and CNN anchor Boris Sanchez will host from Washington, D.C. CNN anchor Victor Blackwell and CNN contributor Cari Champion will host from San Diego.

Are there fireworks?

CNN will exhibit Firework shows taking place in cities across the country throughout the evening, including Boston; Chicago; Fort Lauderdale and Jacksonville, Florida; Houston; Nashville; Niagara Falls, New York; New Orleans; New York City; Philadelphia; St. Louis; San Diego; Seward, Alaska, and Washington, D.C.