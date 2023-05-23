Coach’s Pride Collection Taps Into Courage and Community With Iconic LGBTQIA+ Hotspots: How to Shop, Campaign Stars and More Details

Coach is celebrating courage and community for its new Pride collection campaign.

The Tapestry brand took inspiration from New York’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ enclaves in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove to highlight in photos and films shot by Jun Lu and Michael Della Polla.

Coach Pride Collection 2023

With the theme “Courage to Be Real,” influencers Fran Tirado, Ashley Lukashevsky, Jonah Almost, Alaska Riley, Xunami Muse and the creators from Papi Juice present the capsule collection’s lineup of camp shirts, knit tank tops, shorts, footwear and accessories. Prices range from $85 to $695 on coach.com.

Coach Pride Collection 2023

Also included is a series of Cashin Carry 22 bags inspired by the 1969 Cashin Carry totes from Coach’s first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin. The bags are emblazoned with graphics that pay tribute to iconic LGBTQIA+ businesses in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove such as the Blue Whale, where the historic Tea Dance originated in 1966; Belvedere Guest House for Men, a hotel established in 1957; Pines Pantry, the first grocery store to serve Fire Island; and Cherry’s on the Bay, a popular bar.

Coach Pride Collection 2023

For a decade, the brand has partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute to create safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youths. The Coach Foundation also continues its support of other organizations that foster development in young people, including the Point Foundation and CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers. For 2023, the Coach Foundation’s contributions to CenterLink will benefit digital safe spaces.

Since 2008, Coach has donated $65 million toward initiatives that support young people. The brand’s foundation has a goal of providing 5,000 scholarships by 2025.