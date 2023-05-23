×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: May 23, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Experiencing Fifth Avenue in Different Ways

Fashion

Alberta Ferretti: Resort Show in Emilia-Romagna Region Still On

Eye

Daryl McCormack Talks ‘Twister’ Amid Winning Chopard Trophée

Coach’s Pride Collection Taps Into Courage and Community With Iconic LGBTQIA+ Hotspots: How to Shop, Campaign Stars and More Details

The brand looked to LGBTQIA+ summer destinations in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove for inspiration.

coach pride collection 2023, lgbtq, fire island
Coach Pride Collection 2023 Courtesy of Coach

Coach is celebrating courage and community for its new Pride collection campaign.

The Tapestry brand took inspiration from New York’s vibrant LGBTQIA+ enclaves in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove to highlight in photos and films shot by Jun Lu and Michael Della Polla.

coach pride collection 2023, lgbtq, charity brands, rainbow, bags
Coach Pride Collection 2023

With the theme “Courage to Be Real,” influencers Fran Tirado, Ashley Lukashevsky, Jonah Almost, Alaska Riley, Xunami Muse and the creators from Papi Juice present the capsule collection’s lineup of camp shirts, knit tank tops, shorts, footwear and accessories. Prices range from $85 to $695 on coach.com.

Related Galleries

coach pride collection 2023, lgbtq, charity brands, rainbow, bags
Coach Pride Collection 2023

Also included is a series of Cashin Carry 22 bags inspired by the 1969 Cashin Carry totes from Coach’s first lead designer, Bonnie Cashin. The bags are emblazoned with graphics that pay tribute to iconic LGBTQIA+ businesses in Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove such as the Blue Whale, where the historic Tea Dance originated in 1966; Belvedere Guest House for Men, a hotel established in 1957; Pines Pantry, the first grocery store to serve Fire Island; and Cherry’s on the Bay, a popular bar.

coach pride collection 2023, lgbtq, charity brands, rainbow, bags, Cashin Carry 22 bags, bonnie cashin
Coach Pride Collection 2023

For a decade, the brand has partnered with the Hetrick-Martin Institute to create safe spaces for LGBTQIA+ youths. The Coach Foundation also continues its support of other organizations that foster development in young people, including the Point Foundation and CenterLink: The Community of LGBTQ Centers. For 2023, the Coach Foundation’s contributions to CenterLink will benefit digital safe spaces.

Since 2008, Coach has donated $65 million toward initiatives that support young people. The brand’s foundation has a goal of providing 5,000 scholarships by 2025.

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

Getting Ready with Kerry Washington & Michael Kors

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Hot Summer Bags

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Coach Pride Collection 2023 Release Info: 'Courage to Be Real'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad