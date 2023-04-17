×
 
Monday’s Digital Daily: April 17, 2023

Coachella 2023: Standout Looks From Weekend One Concerts With Bad Bunny, Rosalía and More

Debbie Harry and Burna Boy were also among the stars who performed on the Coachella Stage.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. Getty Images for Coachella

The first weekend of Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023 in Indio, California, saw showstopping performances from Bad Bunny, Blackpink, Rosalía and more. Besides performing their biggest hits, artists also brought their unique sense of style to the festival.

Coachella is known for always sparking a conversation about fashion, whether it’s what attendees will be wearing or what outfits music stars will choose to perform. This year the stars taking the stage didn’t leave fans disappointed.

From independent designers to established fashion houses, performers made statements at Coachella. WWD takes a closer look at some of the fashion moments from the performers at weekend one of the music festival.

Bad Bunny

For his set on Friday, Bad Bunny wore a custom-made patchwork puffer jacket with matching pants from ERL. The mixed patterns were fully reflective of Bad Bunny’s multifaceted style. He worked with stylist Storm La Tormenta to create this look.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Bad Bunny performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Bad Bunny performs at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Rosalía

Just a few months after finishing her world tour for “Motomami,” Rosalía wore a custom Acne Studios look with details including a sheer pink top with jellyfish-inspired ruffles. The singer’s look had a neo-futuristic and fairy-tale combination vibe to it, which she completed with a pair of oversize wraparound sunglasses.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 15: Rosalía performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Rosalía at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Debbie Harry

Debbie Harry wore a poncho with mirrored details and futuristic-style moto pants to reunite with her band, Blondie, for a special Coachella performance on Friday.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Debbie Harry of Blondie performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella)
Debbie Harry of Blondie at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella

Burna Boy

Burna Boy wore an all-white Balenciaga ensemble, including a slightly oversize jacket and oversize pants. He accessorized the look with a black Balenciaga belt and Balenciaga boots. To create his look, he worked with stylist Ronami Ogulu.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: Burna Boy performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 14, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)
Burna Boy at Coachella 2023. Getty Images for Coachella
