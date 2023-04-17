Revolve Festival vs. Coachella: The Lineups, The Stars & Breaking Down the Differences

Every year, influencers, celebrities and fans flock to Coachella for a three-day celebration of the biggest stars in music. However, the festival is hardly as exclusive as the parties that surround it.

E-tailer Revolve has practically become synonymous with Coachella for its annual shindig, Revolve Festival, which takes place during the first weekend of the festival. This year, the brand celebrated its 20th anniversary with a scaled-back version of the event, which was no less star-studded than in years past.

Featuring performances from Ice Spice, PinkPantheress and Coi Leray, Revolve Festival garnered thousands of eyes (and likes) across the social mediascape. Virality is one of the event’s main pulls — Revolve Festival’s ubiquitous virtual presence has turned it into the trendiest Coachella pitstop.

Between Instagrammable activations and stunning celebrity attendees, many mistake Revolve Festival and Coachella for the same event; however, they’re actually separate affairs. Throughout weekend one of Coachella, there was a surge in Google searches for “Revolve Festival vs Coachella” and “Is Revolve Festival the same as Coachella.” Ahead, a breakdown of the differences between them.

What is Revolve Festival?

Revolve Festival is an annual party hosted by Revolve, a high-end online retailer known for its selection of boutique brands. The event, which coincides with the first weekend of Coachella, is located near the festival’s venue in Indio, California.

Don Toliver performs onstage during Revolve Festival 2023. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Revolve Festival takes place in Thermal, just over two miles away from where Coachella is held. The Merv Griffin Estate in La Quinta has served as the Revolve Festival’s backdrop, but following capacity issues that plagued the event last year, the location was switched in 2023.

Revolve Festival is put on in collaboration with The h.wood Group. The hospitality company owns a bevy of A-list hotspots, including The Nice Guy, Bootsy Bellows and Delilah.

Several companies team up with Revolve to sponsor the annual festival. This year, they included Kendall Jenner’s liquor brand 818 Tequila, the posh supermarket chain Erewhon and Hailey Bieber’s coveted beauty line, Rhode.

Is Revolve Festival Part of Coachella?

Revolve Festival is not affiliated with Coachella or Goldenvoice, the festival’s organizer. Both events include food and beverage booths and live performances, but unlike Coachella, Revolve Festival is free and invite-only. It also features performers that differ from Coachella’s lineup.

Another similarity between the two events is their carnival-inspired attractions. Coachella ticket holders can take a spin on the festival’s famous ferris wheel, while a chair-o-plane ride has repeatedly been a Revolve Festival staple.

Revolve Festival 2023. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Posing for photos is part of the Coachella experience. While Revolve Festival attendees typically appear on a step and repeat, there is no red carpet at Coachella proper. Instead, photographers snap pictures of celebrities and influencers on festival grounds, or they simply post photos of themselves on social media.

Influencer Aimee Song attends Revolve Festival 2023. Getty Images for REVOLVE

Revolve Festival isn’t the only Coachella-adjacent event. Labels like Lucky Brand and Marc Jacobs hosted parties of their own, as did celebrities — Kourtney Kardashian put on the first-ever Camp Poosh to promote her brand, Poosh, and celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe helmed ZOEasis for a seventh year.

What Was the Revolve Festival 2023 Lineup?

On Saturday, Don Toliver, Ice Spice and Zack Bia took the stage at Revolve Festival. Other artists included PinkPantheress, Siobhan Bell, Amaarae and Honey.

Sunday saw another slew of celebrity rappers. City Girls and Coi Leray performed, as did newcomer Tokischa. The Dominican artist is best known for collaborating with Latin music superstars including J Balvin and Rosalía.

Both Tokischa and Leray also made surprise Coachella debuts, appearing alongside Jamaican singer Shenseea during her Sunday evening set.

What is the Coachella 2023 Lineup?

This year, Coachella is headlined by Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean. Their appearances mark major milestones for the music festival: Bad Bunny is the first Latin solo artist headliner, Blackpink is the first K-pop act to headline and Ocean is the first openly gay man to headline.

Other notable artists on the lineup include Björk, Charli XCX, Burna Boy and Blondie.

How Do You Get Invited to Revolve Festival?

Most Revolve Festival attendees are influencers and celebrities. Naturally, many stars who appear at the event also attend Coachella. Ticket prices for the music festival range from $549 to $1,069, not including accommodations and parking.

