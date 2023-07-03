Coco Gauf Gives Contemporary Twists to Wimbledon’s Revamped Dress Code for Women

Coco Gauff arrived at Wimbledon in London on Saturday, giving the classic tennis tournament’s style a streetwear update.

Gauff wore all white in a sports bra, tennis skirt, white socks and white athletic sneakers. Over her ensemble, she added a dark-wash denim jacket for a twist. The U.S. tennis player accessorized with a neon lime-green purse to finish the look.

Coco Gauff at Wimbledon 2023 on July 1 in London. Getty Images

Gauff’s outfit for the tennis court was in accordance with the formal Wimbledon dress code for female players. Wimbledon had an all-white rule for tennis players down to their undershorts since 1877.

This year, the dress code has been changed to allow female players to wear undershorts that aren’t white. Solid, mid/dark-colored undershorts are now allowed, as long as they are no longer than the players’ shorts or skirts.

Coco Gauff at Wimbledon 2023 on July 1 in London. Getty Images

Gauff is only 19 years old but has been a professional tennis player for five years. She is currently the second-highest-ranking U.S. woman in the world behind her doubles partner Jessica Pegula. Gauff had her Wimbledon debut in 2019. She is the youngest qualifier in the history of the Wimbledon Championships and made it as far as the fourth round, beating tennis legend Venus Williams in her very first game.

The fashion industry is equally as excited about Wimbledon as sports fans are. Last week, Gucci hosted a private dinner at Mount Saint Restaurant in Mayfair for tennis player and Gucci ambassador Jannik Sinner, who signed on with the brand last year. Sinner will be competing for the third time at the Wimbledon Championships and already made a fashion splash at the tournament, carrying a Gucci duffle on court for his match. It was the first time a bag from a luxury brand has appeared on court at Wimbledon. He’s currently ranked at number eight at 21 years old. In June, Louis Vuitton signed Carlos Alcaraz as a brand ambassador. Alcaraz is the top men’s seed at Wimbledon this year.