Coco Jones Makes a Sparkling Red Arrival in Cutout Sequin LaQuan Smith Gown for BET Awards 2023

Coco Jones made a head-turning arrival to the 2023 BET Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles, opting for a statement-red gown.

By designer LaQuan Smith, Jones’ off-the-shoulder gown featured a torso cutout, a triangle shaped bra-detail and red sequin fabric.

Coco Jones at the 2023 BET Awards on June 25 in Los Angeles. Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to hair, the singer slicked her black tresses into a short ponytail with pieces of hair framing her face.

For the red-carpet occasion, Jones worked with stylist Joy Bridges, whose clients also include James Harden, Lil Nas X and Tyga.

During the awards show, the singer received her first-ever BET Award: Best New Artist. She also took the stage to perform her single “ICU,” which earned 22 million views on YouTube. For her performance, Jones slipped into an off-the-shoulder black latex-like gown with a dramatic side-opening. She accessorized with a single black glove.

Jones, who recently made a venture into music, is also an actress. In 2012, starred alongside Tyler James Williams and Trevor Jackson in the Disney original movie “Let It Shine” and currently stars in the Peacock series “Bel-Air.”

Since 2001, the BET Awards have celebrated the best in Black talent across television, film, music and sports. This year’s ceremony, held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, commemorates the 50th anniversary of Hip Hop.

Coi Leray, Coco Jones, GloRilla and Ice Spice are among the evening’s performers, while Busta Rhymes receives the Lifetime Achievement Award. The 23rd BET Awards also features a tribute to Tina Turner. The late Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll will be honored by R&B legend Patti LaBelle.