Coco Jones Brings Cutout Trend in Velvet Pat Bo Dress With Crystal Embellishments to ESPYs 2023

Coco Jones made a head-turning arrival at the 2023 ESPY Awards on Wednesday in Los Angeles, wearing a blue gown that embraced cutouts. She wore a velvet gown that featured triangle cutouts and a bralette-style bodice.

Coco Jones at the 2023 ESPY Awards on July 12 in Los Angeles. Christopher Polk for Variety

Jones’ Pat Bo gown was adorned all over in rhinestone and crystal bead tassels, hand-strung in the brand’s atelier in Brazil. The singer added Anabela Chan earrings and Candy Ice rings to her sparkling look.

Jones was dressed by Jyotisha Bridges, who also styled the star for the 2023 BET Awards in June and the 2023 Cannes Film Festival in May.

The singer recently celebrated a win at the BET Awards, where she won the award for Best New Artist. To the red carpet, she wore a sparkling red off-the-shoulder LaQuan Smith gown with a torso cutout. She also performed “ICU” at the BET Awards, changing into a black latex dress that featured sheer paneling along her torso.

In June, Jones revealed that she is going on tour, set to stop in Ontario, Canada; Nashville, Tennessee; Sacramento, California; Phoenix, and more. On Monday, she took to her Instagram to showcase a clue about who the feature artist is on her “ICU” single remix, which will be released on Friday.

The ESPY Awards, founded in 1993, celebrate the best athletic talent in the U.S. and around the world. Honoring players across a variety of sports including baseball, basketball and hockey, pros gather at the annual awards show to salute the best performances of the past year. The 2023 ceremony, held in Los Angeles, was presented by Capital One. Baseball player Liam Hendriks, the U.S. women’s soccer team and the Buffalo Bills training staff received honorary awards.