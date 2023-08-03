Coco Jones Lights Up iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Cutout Missoni Dress

Coco Jones made a bright arrival at iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Los Angeles, on Wednesday, taking her spin on the cutout trend. The singer wore a lavender midi dress with a cutout on one side and ruched detail throughout. The singer coordinated her pastel Missoni look with chrome strappy heels.

Coco Jones performing during the taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Los Angeles. Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Jones is one of the latest stars to hop on the cutout trend, which has been embraced by Nicky Hilton Rothschild, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham. The singer has incorporated cutout details into her outfits before. To the 2023 ESPY Awards in July, she shined in a rhinestone-embellished Pat Bo dress with triangle torso cutouts on the sides. At the 2023 BET Awards in June, where she secured her first BET Award for Best New Artist, she made a bold statement in a red LaQuan Smith gown with a chest cutout.

In July, Jones released the long-awaited remix to her hit single “ICU” featuring Justin Timberlake. The music video for the original song has already garnered more than 27 million views on YouTube.

The songstress, who starred in the Disney Channel Original movie “Let It Shine,” is gearing up to go on her “What I Didn’t Tell You” tour starting Saturday, with seven of her shows already sold out.

The iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party was taped in Inglewood, California, and streamed exclusively on iHeartRadio’s YouTube channel and Facebook page. Other performers included Miguel, GloRilla, NLE Choppa and Usher.