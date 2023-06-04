Coco Rocha Channels Audrey Hepburn in Christian Siriano Skirt Suit at 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic

Coco Rocha attended the annual Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic in Jersey City, New Jersey on Saturday.

The supermodel put an updated spin on Audrey Hepburn’s black and white Cecil Beaton look in the 1964 film “My Fair Lady.”

Rocha’s Christian Siriano ensemble consisted of a cream skirt suit embellished with black buttons. Her plunging tailored blazer featured ruffles along the sleeves, while her maxi skirt included a knee-high slit.

Coco Rocha at the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic on June 3 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Lexie Moreland

Rocha accessorized with black platform pumps, a wide-brim fedora and oversized sunglasses. She also added on a diamond ring and stud earrings.

The model’s dark brown hair was styled in a sleek bun. For makeup, Rocha wore a classic blue red lip.

“So happy to be back at the #vcpoloclassic after a few years, such a quintessential New York summer day,” Rocha wrote on Instagram.

Other celebrity guests in attendance included Emma Stone, Karen Gillan, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and “Bridgerton” star Simone Ashley.

Last week, Rocha attended the Cannes Film Festival in France, where she attended the premieres of “The Pot Au Feu,” “Club Zero” and Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City.”

The Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic is held annually by the Champagne house. Taking place at Liberty State Park in Jersey City, New Jersey, the event features gourmet food, photo opportunities, champagne bars, games and a polo match.