Coco Rocha Does All-black With a Feathery Twist at Georges Chakra’s Haute Couture Show

The model joined Olivia Palermo and stylist Kollin Carter in the front row of Georges Chakra's couture show.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra spring 2023 show on Jan. 24. Getty Images

Coco Rocha attended Georges Chakra’s runway show for Paris Couture Week on Jan. 24, wearing an all-black — but definitely not minimalist — ensemble.

To sit front row at Georges Chakra’s latest couture collection, the model wore a black sequined embroidered cropped top, a black ruffle skirt and elbow-length black gloves from Georges Chakra. She coordinated the look with black round-toed ankle strap heels.

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra spring 2023 show on Jan. 24. Getty Images

For makeup, Rocha went for a dramatic look featuring a matte lip, heavy blush, eye-popping mascara and wingtip eyeliner. For hair, she had it slicked back and done with an intricate bun on top of her head.

On Georges Chakra’s Instagram page, the brand described its collection as “a youthful interpretation of extravagance” and “an exploration of opulent volumes in sumptuously striking colors, capturing a mood of expressive femininity and dramatic decadence.”

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY - For Non-Editorial use please seek approval from Fashion House) Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images)
Coco Rocha attends the Georges Chakra spring 2023 show on Jan. 24. Getty Images

The brand’s guest list included other notable public figures, such as Olivia Palermo, Maëva Coucke and Kollin Carter.

When she’s not busy supporting designers at their runway shows, Rocha is both owner and investor of the modeling agency Nomad Management. She also runs the Coco Rocha Model Camp, which trains young and aspiring models.

Rocha has long advocated for younger models trying to propel their careers forward. Throughout her career, she’s been known for her strong ability to pose. In 2014, she collaborated on a book with photographer Stephen Sebring titled “Study of Pose, 1,000 Poses by Coco Rocha.”

Rocha has made a name for herself as a model on the catwalk and in editorials and ad campaigns. She has walked for notable designers ranging from Marc Jacobs to Stella McCartney.

Paris Couture Week began Monday and concludes Thursday. The event showcases the latest couture collections from brands, ranging from Chanel to newcomers like Robert Wun.

