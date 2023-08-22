Coi Leray Dons Double Denim in Crop Top and Micro Miniskirt at Afro Nation Detroit

Coi Leray appeared onstage at Afro Nation on Sunday in Detroit. The annual Afrobeats music festival also featured performances from Latto, Burna Boy and Ari Lennox.

For her set, Leray opted for a double denim ensemble. The rapper’s outfit consisted of a ruched halter neck bralette and a low-rise micro miniskirt, which she paired with distressed leg warmers and crisp white sneakers. Leray’s jewelry included layered necklaces and bracelets.

Coi Leray Getty Images

The rapper’s curly crop was dyed teal, while her makeup by artist Nikko Anthony featured shimmery eye shadow, rosy blush and a glossy pink lip.

Leray was assisted by stylist Zerina Akers, who’s also known for dressing Karol G, Megan Thee Stallion and Michaela Coel. Akers is also Beyoncé’s personal stylist, having earned an Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for her work on the pop star’s musical film “Black Is King.”

Just days earlier, Leray was across the country in Los Angeles attending the Palace x McDonald’s pop-up. The skate brand collaborated with the fast food giant to release a limited-edition collection of T-shirts and hoodies.

Coi Leray Getty Images

This has been a busy year for the rapper, who was named the face of streetwear retailer Snipes in February. Leray has also been a fixture at fashion weeks, sitting front row at several shows in Milan and Paris, including Moschino, GCDS and Louis Vuitton.

Earlier this summer, Leray debuted her second full-length album, “Coi.”