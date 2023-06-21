Coi Leray Brings ’90s-inspired Streetwear in T-shirt and Low-rise Jeans to Louis Vuitton Menswear Fashion Show Spring 2024

Coi Leray attended the Louis Vuitton Men’s spring 2024 fashion show in Paris on Tuesday, channeling the ’90s.

The rapper arrived wearing an ultra-cropped sleeveless T-shirt with dramatic baggy jeans. Hoisting up Leray’s low-rise pants was a black belt with silver reinforcements, which extra material hung free.

Coi Leray at the Louis Vuitton men’s spring 2024 show on June 20 in Paris. Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

She accessorized her streetwear look with the hot pink Louis Vuitton LV Outdoor sling bag, a snapback, a dazzling pendant chain and chunky black boots.

“Congratulations on such an amazing collection @pharrell @louisvuitton this day will go down in history! Seeing Jay-Z perform here in Paris was iconic! So inspired,” part of Leray’s Instagram caption regarding the event read.

Leray often embraces both maximalist streetwear and edgy alluring outfits, with this one being her latest. To the Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom concert in Los Angeles on Monday, she hit the stage wearing a white textured miniskirt set with raw edges and matching thigh-high socks.

Earlier this month, to the Saint Laurent spring 2024 menswear collection presentation, she went daring in a sheer lace catsuit.

Leray, who first gained wide recognition for her single “No More Parties,” is gearing up to release her second studio album, “Coi,” on Friday. The rapper is also featured on the single “Self Love” from the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” movie soundtrack.

Louis Vuitton staged its spring 2024 menswear show on Tuesday in Paris. It marked Pharrell Williams’ first collection since he was named the label’s creative director of menswear in February. Williams, who first made a name for himself as an artist and music producer, succeeds the late Virgil Abloh.