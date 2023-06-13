Coi Leray Embraces Naked Dressing in Sheer Catsuit at Saint Laurent Men’s Spring 2024 Presentation

Coi Leray made a daring arrival at the Saint Laurent men’s spring 2024 collection presentation on Monday in Berlin, in a lace jumpsuit that underscored the continuation of the naked dressing trend.

The lace fitted jumpsuit included gloves that doubled as sleeves and a sharp mock neckline. Leray opted for dazzling jewelry, including oversize hoop earrings, a bracelet and an equally huge statement ring.

Coi Leray Getty Images

The rapper completed her head-to-toe Saint Laurent ensemble with shiny pointed-toe pumps and black panties.

Leray has a growing relationship with the French fashion house, and attended the brand’s fall 2023 menswear fashion show during Paris Fashion Week in January wearing a sheer black mesh maxi dress.

The artist, whose 2021 single “No More Parties” went viral on TikTok, is preparing to release her second studio album “Coi” on June 23. In May, Leray took to her official Instagram to unveil the cover art and tracklist for the upcoming project.

Styled by Matthew Mazur, Leray’s album cover showcases her topless with a blunt-cut black bob, wearing a graphic blue miniskirt and teal wedges. David Guetta, the late James Brown and Saucy Santana and are among the slated artists featured in the sophomore album.

The rapper is also featured on the “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” film soundtrack, with the song “Self Love.”

Leray, who often embraces maximalist looks, has other relationships with high-profile fashion brands. In February, she was the face of streetwear retailer brand Snipes, wearing tracksuits, hoodies and other loungewear pieces in the brand’s 2023 campaign. She also attended Ugg’s sensory-themed Feel House launch in Palm Springs wearing the brand’s Aww Yeah slide in white.