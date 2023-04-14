Coi Leray Gets Summer-ready in Plaid Mini Shorts and White Vest at Ugg’s Feel House Launch in Palm Springs

Coi Leray made a colorful arrival at Ugg’s Feel House launch in Palm Springs, California, on Thursday.

Coi Leray at Ugg’s “Feel House” launch in Palm Springs on April 13. Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Leray arrived wearing a summer-ready ensemble, which featured green and white plaid shorts and a white vest. When it came to shoes, of course, the rapper wore Ugg, choosing the brand’s Aww Yeah slide in white. She completed her outfit with yellow and white socks.

Done in partnership with Colm Dillane of KidSuper, the Feel House launch event included a set by DJ Jadaboo, Ugg boot customizations by Jordan Hart, tooth gems by Gemz by Lizzie and aura readings by Halo Auragraphic.

According to Ugg, the multisensory house “brings together its community of multihyphenate creatives renowned in fashion, art, music and culture.”

Leray is known for her maximalist style choices, with this one being her latest. In February, she was tapped as the face of streetwear retailer brand Snipes, appearing in the brand’s first apparel campaign of 2023. The collection featured nylon jackets, hoodies, trousers and loungewear in a variety of neon hues. That same month, she wore Mschf’s viral Big Red Boots to perform at the Brooklyn Nets halftime show. She also attended Saint Laurent’s Paris Fashion Week show wearing a sheer dress from the brand, which she paired with a fuzzy black floor-length coat.