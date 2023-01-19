Colton Haynes Gives ‘50s-Inspired Suit a Y2K-Approved Spin With Plaid Skirt at ’Teen Wolf: The Movie’ Premiere

Colton Haynes arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie” on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, wearing a new-generation spin on ‘50s menswear.

In honor of the premiere of his new movie, the actor wore a mixed-material patchwork peak-lapel blazer and straight-legged trousers paired with a matching pleated kilt-style skirt, redefining the skirt-over-pants Y2K trend.

Haynes completed his look with a patchwork double-breasted coat and plaid print fedora from Moschino’s fall 2023 collection. He finished the look with mahogany brown shoes.

Colton Haynes at the premiere of “Teen Wolf: The Movie” held at Harmony Gold Theatre on Jan. 18 in Los Angeles, California. Gilbert Flores for Variety

To create his look for the premiere, Haynes worked with stylist Sonia Young. Young also works with Hannah Brown, Taylor Lautner and Katie Stevens.

Haynes’ return to the Teen Wolf franchise is a sort of homecoming for the actor. In 2011 when he starred in the original run of the MTV series, his role as Jackson Whittemore helped catapult him to film and became a catalyst for the rest of his acting career.

Haynes has been a longtime fan of Moschino. In 2017, he attended the brand’s combined spring and resort 2017 show in Los Angeles, joining their cavalcade of other famous LGBTQ faces, including Candis Cayne and Soko. Moschino’s show that season drew inspiration from the ’60s and various cultures.

The actor is no stranger to the front rows of fashion shows. In winter 2017, Haynes was selected by the Council of Fashion Designers of America as an ambassador for New York Fashion Week: Men’s.

In addition to “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” Haynes also recently completed two films, namely “I Run Hot” and “Love…Reconsidered.”

“Teen Wolf: The Movie” premieres on Paramount Plus on Jan. 26. The film is a continuation of “Teen Wolf,” which ran on MTV from 2011 to 2017. In addition to Haynes, the movie stars Tyler Posey, Crystal Reed, Tyler Hoechlin, Holland Roden and Shelley Hennig.