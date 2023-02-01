Connie Britton Goes Red in Safiyaa Jumpsuit at ‘Dear Edward’ Premiere

Connie Britton arrived on the red carpet for the premiere of her new Apple TV+ series “Dear Edward” on Tuesday in Los Angeles, taking a fiery red approach to red carpet style.

In honor of the premiere of her new television series, the actress wore a candy apple red jumpsuit from Safiyaa, with earrings, two statement rings and a statement cuff from David Webb.

Connie Britton at the premiere of “Dear Edward.” Getty Images

Britton worked with stylist Katie Bofshever, who has worked with the actress before, dressing her in brands including Reem Acra, Rosetta Getty and Maria Lucia Hohan. Bofshever also works with Jordana Brewster, Michaela Jaé “MJ” Rodriguez and Brittany Snow.

For makeup, Britton worked with Kristin Hilton, who gave her a classic evening-ready look featuring a glossy pink lip, blush and eye-popping mascara. For hair, the actress worked with Marcus Francis, who parted her hair to one side and gave her a soft tousled blowout.

Connie Britton at the premiere of “Dear Edward.” Getty Images

“Dear Edward” comes after Britton received multiple nominations for her role in HBO’s hit series “The White Lotus.” The actress’s recognition for the role ranged from a Hollywood Critics Association TV Awards nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series to a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress.

“Dear Edward” premieres on Friday on Apple TV+. In addition to Britton, the cast includes “Orange is the New Black” alumni Taylor Schilling, Colin O’Brien as the title character, and an ensemble featuring Eva Ariel Binder, Audrey Corsa and Jenna Qureshi. The series tells the story of Edward Adler, a boy who survives a plane crash that kills every other passenger, including his family members. The series follows Edward and others as they try to continue with life after the crash.