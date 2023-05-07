Coronation Concert’s Viral Dancing Royals: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Zara Tindall, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and More

Several members of the British royal family attended King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. A day prior, they attended a crowning ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Jamming along to artists like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, among others, the regal brood’s dance moves caught the internet’s attention.

The Prince & Princess of Wales, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte dancing along to Take That in the #CoronationConcert finale.pic.twitter.com/8fyCyQhapY — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, waved flags and clapped in rhythm as Take That sang “Shine.” Catherine’s suit was as vibrant as her moves, choosing to rewear a red Alexander McQueen piece from her Shaping Us campaign in January.

Three of the pop group’s original members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen reunited onstage. Joined by British singer and songwriter Calum Scott, the group also sang their tracks “Never Forget” and “Greatest Day.”

The Duchess of Edinburgh dancing along to Lionel Ritchie #CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/vxHqWElccN — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also reveled in the fun. While Richie performed “All Night Long (All Night),” the royal shimmied and sang along.

Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh joined his niece and nephew-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, for a brief get down.

The Duke of Edinburgh boogies with Zara & Mike Tindall.#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/H3zPTT8SFq — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

Princess Charlotte got a kick out of Vivienne Westwood-clad Perry, who performed her hit singles “Roar” and “Firework.”

Of course, King Charles III and Queen Camilla partook in a boogie of their own. Wearing light-up bracelets, the evening’s celebrated honorees waved flags as they enjoyed the concert.

🦁 Princess Charlotte singing along to Katy Perry’s ‘Roar’#CoronationConcert pic.twitter.com/SfiShatEYH — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The #CoronationConcert has come to and end!



A good time was had by all to celebrate the crowning of our new King & Queen!pic.twitter.com/2Rwdy3rUIO — Royal Central (@RoyalCentral) May 7, 2023

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis French. The show also featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs.