Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Coronation Concert’s Viral Dancing Royals: Kate Middleton, Princess Charlotte, Zara Tindall, Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh and More

Katy Perry, Take That and Lionel Richie performed at the event.

Queen Camilla and King Charles III at the Coronation Concert on May 7 in Windsor, England.
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs on stage during the Coronation Concert on May 07, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday. Performers include Take That, Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, Paloma Faith, Olly Murs, Andrea Bocelli and Sir Bryn Terfel, Alexis Ffrench, Lang Lang & Nicole Scherzinger, Bette Midler, Tiwa Savage, Steve Winwood, Pete Tong and The Coronation Choir. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Several members of the British royal family attended King Charles III’s coronation concert on Sunday in Windsor, England. A day prior, they attended a crowning ceremony for King Charles and Queen Camilla at London’s Westminster Abbey.

Jamming along to artists like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That, among others, the regal brood’s dance moves caught the internet’s attention.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as well as their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, waved flags and clapped in rhythm as Take That sang “Shine.” Catherine’s suit was as vibrant as her moves, choosing to rewear a red Alexander McQueen piece from her Shaping Us campaign in January.

Three of the pop group’s original members, Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen reunited onstage. Joined by British singer and songwriter Calum Scott, the group also sang their tracks “Never Forget” and “Greatest Day.”

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, also reveled in the fun. While Richie performed “All Night Long (All Night),” the royal shimmied and sang along.

Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh joined his niece and nephew-in-law, Zara and Mike Tindall, for a brief get down.

Princess Charlotte got a kick out of Vivienne Westwood-clad Perry, who performed her hit singles “Roar” and “Firework.”

Of course, King Charles III and Queen Camilla partook in a boogie of their own. Wearing light-up bracelets, the evening’s celebrated honorees waved flags as they enjoyed the concert.

The coronation concert, broadcast live at Windsor Castle by the BBC and BBC Studios, follows the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. The list of performers included Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Andrea Bocelli, Sir Bryn Terfel, Take That, Freya Ridings and Alexis French. The show also featured a performance by the Coronation Choir, a group that recruited members from choirs across the U.K., including refugee choirs, NHS choirs, LGBTQ choirs and deaf signing choirs. 

