Coronation’s Most Searched Outfits: Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen Dress, King Charles III’s Robes and More

The looks and labels that everyone was searching for during the coronation weekend.

Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London.
Princess Charlotte and Catherine, Princess of Wales, during the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

The British royal family has set style trends for decades. From Queen Elizabeth II to Princess Diana, the fabulous fashions of British nobility are just as talked about as their personal lives.

On Saturday, a new monarch was crowned in the United Kingdom. King Charles III celebrated his coronation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. Once again, the royal family (and their esteemed guests) brought out their best looks to Westminster Abbey, prompting viewers from around the world to ask: “Who are they wearing?”

Google has compiled its list of the most searched outfits and brands related to the coronation. Get all of the details below.

Top Coronation Outfit Searches

Kate Middleton’s Coronation Dress

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Alexander McQueen created Middleton’s complex ensemble, which featured embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up the U.K. Her floral headpiece, made by McQueen in collaboration with Jess Collett, was covered in crystals.

Queen Camilla’s Coronation Dress

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla receives Queen Mary's Crown during her coronation ceremony in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla during her coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Camilla tapped one of her favorite designers to create her coronation look. Bruce Oldfield designed Camilla’s embroidered white gown. “I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Oldfield told WWD.

Princess Charlotte’s Coronation Dress

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is already following in her mother’s footsteps as a style icon. The young royal also wore Alexander McQueen, with her floral headband matching her mum’s intricate headpiece.

Pretty Yende’s Coronation Dress

The South African soprano dazzled the crowd at Westminster Abbey. Yende wore a custom marigold gown by French couturier Stéphane Rolland.

King Charles III’s Coronation Robes

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III after being crowned during the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla in Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III at his coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. Getty Images

King Charles III sported four different robes for his coronation ceremony. Most of them had not been worn since the 1937 coronation of King George VI, Charles’ grandfather. Each robe included luxe details like ermine fur, gold lace and velvet.

Top Fashion Brand Searches

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Katy Perry leaves Westminster Abbey following the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Jane Barlow - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Katy Perry wears Vivienne Westwood at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images
  • Bruce Oldfield
  • Vivienne Westwood
  • Louis Vuitton
  • Alexander McQueen
  • Stéphane Rolland
ad