Coronation’s Most Searched Outfits: Kate Middleton’s Alexander McQueen Dress, King Charles III’s Robes and More

The British royal family has set style trends for decades. From Queen Elizabeth II to Princess Diana, the fabulous fashions of British nobility are just as talked about as their personal lives.

On Saturday, a new monarch was crowned in the United Kingdom. King Charles III celebrated his coronation following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in 2022. Once again, the royal family (and their esteemed guests) brought out their best looks to Westminster Abbey, prompting viewers from around the world to ask: “Who are they wearing?”

Google has compiled its list of the most searched outfits and brands related to the coronation. Get all of the details below.

Top Coronation Outfit Searches

Kate Middleton’s Coronation Dress

Catherine, Princess of Wales, at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Alexander McQueen created Middleton’s complex ensemble, which featured embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up the U.K. Her floral headpiece, made by McQueen in collaboration with Jess Collett, was covered in crystals.

Queen Camilla’s Coronation Dress

Queen Camilla during her coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Queen Camilla tapped one of her favorite designers to create her coronation look. Bruce Oldfield designed Camilla’s embroidered white gown. “I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Oldfield told WWD.

Princess Charlotte’s Coronation Dress

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images

Princess Charlotte is already following in her mother’s footsteps as a style icon. The young royal also wore Alexander McQueen, with her floral headband matching her mum’s intricate headpiece.

Pretty Yende’s Coronation Dress

The South African soprano dazzled the crowd at Westminster Abbey. Yende wore a custom marigold gown by French couturier Stéphane Rolland.

King Charles III’s Coronation Robes

King Charles III at his coronation ceremony on May 6 in London. Getty Images

King Charles III sported four different robes for his coronation ceremony. Most of them had not been worn since the 1937 coronation of King George VI, Charles’ grandfather. Each robe included luxe details like ermine fur, gold lace and velvet.

Top Fashion Brand Searches

Katy Perry wears Vivienne Westwood at the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6 in London. Getty Images