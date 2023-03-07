×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: March 7, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Chanel’s Fall Collection Was an Ode to the Camellia

Business

Zalando Plans to Combat Post-pandemic Hangover

Fashion

Miuccia Prada Brings Genderless Approach to Glamour at Miu Miu

Courteney Cox Styles Little Black Dress With Velvet Blazer for ‘Scream VI’ Premiere

The actress has now starred in all six films in the "Scream" franchise.

Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City.
Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Scream VI" on Monday in New York City. Nina Westervelt for Variety

Courteney Cox arrived at the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” in New York City on Monday, in head-to-toe black with a black velvet blazer, black minidress, sheer black tights and black pointy-toe heels. She accessorized with a black crossbody purse.

Cox has been part of the “Scream” franchise since the first film, playing the role of reporter Gale Weathers. Cox has portrayed the character in all six “Scream” films from 1996 onward.

Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City.
Courteney Cox at the premiere of “Scream VI.” Nina Westervelt for Variety

All-black has become a go-to for Cox’s public appearances. Recently, the actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and wore an all-black ensemble, including a sparkling pleated skirt and a black coat due to unseasonably cold weather in Los Angeles on the day her induction ceremony was held.

Related Galleries

Courteney Cox at the premiere of "Screm VI" held at AMC Lincoln Square on March 6, 2023 in New York City.
Courteney Cox Nina Westervelt for Variety

The actress was joined by her “Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow for the momentous occasion. Aniston coordinated with Cox also wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble. All three actresses starred in all 10 seasons of “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

Cox was joined on the red carpet for the “Scream VI” premiere by her costars Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Mason Gooding.

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” as they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.” The movie, which also stars Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Henry Czerny, is the first “Scream” installment without lead star Neve Campbell.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Hot Summer Bags

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Courteney Cox Wears Minidress & Velvet Blazer for 'Scream 6' Premiere

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad