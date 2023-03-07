Courteney Cox Styles Little Black Dress With Velvet Blazer for ‘Scream VI’ Premiere

Courteney Cox arrived at the world premiere of Paramount’s “Scream VI” in New York City on Monday, in head-to-toe black with a black velvet blazer, black minidress, sheer black tights and black pointy-toe heels. She accessorized with a black crossbody purse.

Cox has been part of the “Scream” franchise since the first film, playing the role of reporter Gale Weathers. Cox has portrayed the character in all six “Scream” films from 1996 onward.

Courteney Cox at the premiere of “Scream VI.” Nina Westervelt for Variety

All-black has become a go-to for Cox’s public appearances. Recently, the actress received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and wore an all-black ensemble, including a sparkling pleated skirt and a black coat due to unseasonably cold weather in Los Angeles on the day her induction ceremony was held.

Courteney Cox Nina Westervelt for Variety

The actress was joined by her “Friends” costars Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow for the momentous occasion. Aniston coordinated with Cox also wearing a head-to-toe black ensemble. All three actresses starred in all 10 seasons of “Friends” from 1994 to 2004.

Cox was joined on the red carpet for the “Scream VI” premiere by her costars Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Mason Gooding.

“Scream 6” is the latest installment in the “Scream” horror franchise, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence. The film follows the core cast of 2022’s “Scream” as they attend college in New York City — with the villainous Ghostface in pursuit. Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding and Courteney Cox reprise their original roles from the film, with Hayden Panettiere returning to the franchise 12 years since her appearance in “Scream 4.” The movie, which also stars Dermot Mulroney, Samara Weaving and Henry Czerny, is the first “Scream” installment without lead star Neve Campbell.