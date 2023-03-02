×
Thursday's Digital Daily: March 2, 2023

Crocs and Hello Kitty Team for Nostalgic Collaboration With Pink Clog and Limited-edition Jibbitz

The collaboration features the all-pink shoe along with limited-edition jibbitz of the iconic Hello Kitty character and her friends.

Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.
Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.

Hello Kitty and Crocs have finally collaborated.

Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.
Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.

The nostalgic anime brand and the shoe company have teamed for the first time to release the Hello Kitty Classic Clog. Covered in pink, with a pivoting white heel strap, the shoe features prints of the famed feline character and her friends, including Badtz-Maru, Kuromi and My Melody. Created in three iterations for every generation, the shoe comes in adult ($59.99), kids ($49.99) and toddler ($44.99) styles.

Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.
Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.

The newly introduced clog pairs cheerful patterns, including pink hues, rainbows and hearts, with comfort. According to Crocs, the shoe represents the characteristics both brands share, which are friendship, kindness and inclusivity.

Also included in the collaboration are limited-edition Hello Kitty and Friends Jibbitz. The Jibbitz come in two pack options, a Five Pack ($19.99), which showcases Hello Kitty and her pals Cinnamoroll, Chococat, LittleTwinStars and Pompompurin and the Elevated Five Pack ($24.99), which features two iterations of Hello Kitty and some of her favorite accessories. ​

Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.
Campaign shots of the Hello Kitty Classic Clog from the Crocs and Hello Kitty & Friends collaboration.

This is Crocs’ latest collaboration, with the footwear brand partnering with Justin Bieber, Bad Bunny, Christopher Kane, Lisa Frank and Luke Combs in the past, to name a few. In December, award-winning singer SZA teamed with the brand on a Y2K-themed shoe capsule collection. The collection, which is now sold out, featured reimagined versions of the brand’s staple Cozzzy Sandal and Crush Clog along with retro-inspired Jibbitz charms in shapes like a flip phone, floppy disk and puka shells.​ The clogs came in a distressed denim print with an all-white midsole and the sandals were fuzz-lined.

The brand continues to stride, receiving the Shoe of the Year Award at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

All the Hello Kitty styles and Jibbitz are now live on the Crocs website, available for purchase at crocs.com.

