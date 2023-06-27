Cynthia Nixon Means Business in Navy Three-piece Suit on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ With Andy Cohen

Cynthia Nixon donned her best power suit — a three-piece navy look with oversize silhouette — while filming an episode of Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live” on Monday in New York City. The “And Just Like That” star appeared alongside pop star Kim Petras on Andy Cohen’s hit talk show.

Nixon paired a blazer, waistcoat and wide-leg trousers with a pair of matching pumps and gold dangle earrings.

Cynthia Nixon leaving “Watch What Happens Live” on June 26 in New York City. GC Images

Nixon’s strawberry-blond crop cut was styled with side bangs, while her makeup consisted of a mauve lip, matching blush and pink eye shadow.

The actress appears in Max’s “And Just Like That,” in which she reprises her iconic role as Miranda Hobbes from “Sex and the City.” The show’s second season is out now.

Cynthia Nixon leaving “Watch What Happens Live” on June 26 in New York City. GC Images

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of “Sex and the City,” which debuted on HBO in 1998. In celebration of the major milestone, Kim Cattrall will make a cameo appearance on “And Just Like That.”

Cattrall stole the small screen as sharp-tongued publicist Samantha Jones in “Sex and the City.” She appeared in all six seasons of the show, as well as the franchise’s two feature films. Cattrall declined to join the main cast of the reboot, though fans of the original series will get their Samantha fix this season.

“We’re very excited about it,” Nixon told E! News. “It’s a very small wave at the fans kind of appearance.”