Daisy Ridley Goes Red for Star Wars Celebration in London

Daisy Ridley arrived at the Star Wars Celebration in London on Friday, in a red sleeveless dress that hit at the ankle with a tie-knot detail at the shoulder. She paired the dress with nude heels.

Daisy Ridley attends the studio panel at Star Wars Celebration 2023 on April 7 in London Getty Images for Disney

To create her look for the event, Ridley worked with stylist Samantha McMillen, who also collaborates with Ana de Armas, Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning.

The Star Wars Celebration came on the heels of a major announcement for Ridley and “Star Wars” fans. The actress will return to the franchise in a new movie set after the 2019 film “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

Ridley played Rey in “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in 2015, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in 2017 and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in 2019.

The George Lucas franchise is not only popular as a movie, but also has collaborated in fashion. In 2021, Kith collaborated with “Star Wars” for a collection of apparel, accessories and home goods for men and kids. The men’s line featured 54 styles.

The Star Wars Celebration began on April 7 and concludes on April 10 in London. The event is a gathering of “Star Wars” fans to celebrate the franchise. Featured guests also included Hayden Christensen, Giancarlo Esposito and Gwendoline Christie.