Dakota and Elle Fanning Bring 3D Flower Dress and Pinstripe Tailoring to THR and Jimmy Choo’s Most Powerful Stylists Dinner

Dakota and Elle Fanning shared a standout style moment at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo’s Power Stylists in Hollywood dinner on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The sisters attended the dinner to celebrate the publication’s issue that honors 25 stylists, including their own stylist, Samantha McMillen.

Dakota Fanning at The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella

Dakota wore a red Loewe minidress, which featured a 3D-printed anthurium flower brooch. The 3D detail was a signature of the brand’s spring 2023 ready-to-wear collection, which WWD reported “settled on either shrunken or supersized silhouettes, and both were sensational.”

Elle Fanning at The Hollywood Reporter And Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella

Elle opted for a businesswear look to the dinner, arriving in a cropped waistcoat and coordinating wide-leg trousers by Stella McCartney. The pinstripe suit was from the brand’s fall 2023 ready-to-wear collection.

The siblings were joined at the dinner by Lucy Hale, Riley Keough and Megan Thee Stallion, who arrived with Law Roach. Elle and Dakota even posed for a photo with businesswoman and fashion designer Sandra Choi, who is the creative director of Jimmy Choo.

Dakota Fanning, Sandra Choi and Elle Fanning at The Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Power Stylists Dinner on March 28 in Los Angeles. Donato Sardella

Dakota and Elle are not strangers to fashion moments. To the Alexander McQueen show during Paris Fashion Week, Elle opted for officewear, dressing with edgy details, wearing a long black trenchcoat with sheer thigh-high socks and shiny black boots. For April premier of “The First Lady,” a Showtime series in which Dakota starred, she embraced dainty details in a lace Rodarte gown with small black bows decorating her hair.

The pair has also made more ventures into fashion and beauty. In January, Dakota revealed that she was Clé de Peau Beauté’s latest global brand ambassador, joining Diana Silvers and Ella Balinska. Elle has been a L’Oréal Paris Ambassador since 2017 and is gearing up to return as Empress Catherine II in season three of Hulu’s “The Great,” coming to the streaming platform on May 12.