×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday’s Digital Daily: January 20, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

AMI Alexandre Mattiussi Fall 2023

Business

Madison Avenue Is Poised for a Shopping Comeback

Accessories

Chanel Unveils Jewelry Watches Inspired by Pincushions and Couture

Dakota Johnson Goes for Triple Denim on Sundance Film Festival Opening Night

The actress presented Italian director Luca Guadagnino with the International Icon Award.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute's 'Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson attend Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented By IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Eugenio Derbez attends Sundance Institute's 'Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Daisy Ridley attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "Sometimes I Think About Dying" Premiere at Library Center Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Unique Nicole/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Breeda Wool attends the 2023 Sundance Film Festival "birth/rebirth" Premiere at The Ray Theatre on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
View ALL 8 Photos

Dakota Johnson arrived on the red carpet for the 2023 Sundance Film Festival opening party on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah, dressed like an ode to denim.

In celebration of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, the actress wore a denim corset top, wide-leg denim pants and a denim trenchcoat from Magda Butrym. She coordinated the outfit with black pointy-toe heels. She finished the look accessorizing with a ring from Annika Inez, a necklace and diamond stud earrings.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Dakota Johnson speaks onstage during Sundance Institute's 'Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro' at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for IMDb)
Dakota Johnson attends Sundance Institute’s “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro” at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival at on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images for IMDb

To create her look for this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Johnson worked with celebrity stylist Kate Young. Young also works with Margot Robbie, Michelle Williams and Selena Gomez.

Related Galleries

For makeup, Johnson worked with makeup artist Georgie Eisdell and went for an understated look featuring a glossy pink lip, blush and a touch of mascara. For hair, she worked with hairstylist Mark Townsend and went for a straightened style with bangs in the front.

PARK CITY, UTAH - JANUARY 19: Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson attend Sundance Institute's Inaugural Opening Night: A Taste Of Sundance Presented By IMDbPro at The Basin Recreation Fieldhouse on January 19, 2023 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)
Luca Guadagnino and Dakota Johnson attend Sundance Institute’s inaugural “Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance Presented by IMDbPro” on Jan. 19 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Johnson appeared at the inaugural “A Taste of Sundance” dinner presenting Italian film director Luca Guadagnino with the international icon award. Guadagnino is well known for directing the 2017 Oscar-nominated film “Call Me by Your Name,” which originally premiered at Sundance.

Johnson starred in Guadagnino’s 2015 psychological drama “A Bigger Splash” and 2018’s “Suspiria” remake. The director’s latest film is “Bones and All,” a project starring Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet, whom he worked with on “Call Me by Your Name.”

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival is taking place from Jan. 19 to Jan. 29 in Park City, Utah. This year, the festival features a hybrid format, screening films both in-person and online. This is the first in-person event after the festival was completely virtual for the past two years. The annual film festival presents new documentary features, short films and episodic content. The event also features prizes, including the Directing Award and the Festival Favorite Award.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Hot Summer Bags

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Dakota Johnson Wears Triple Denim on Sundance Festival Opening Night

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad